10,000 Dancers Celebrate Latin Music And Dance At The 2018 Goya Foods New York International Salsa Congress

New York University (NYU) will host "A Day of Dreams, Defiance, and Dance," an exclusive walking tour of the history of Salsa, a workshop with musician Bobby Sanabria, and a panel discussion on Tuesday, August 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at NYU. The official kick-off party will be held at Iguanas NYC, located at 240 West 54th Street at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. T-Mobile will host free dance parties at the T-Mobile flagship store in Times Square on Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The festivities will continue with over 60 multi-level group workshops and boot camps for styling, partner work, shines, and more taught each day by world-renowned dance instructors, followed by youth performance showcases on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, evening performances by world-renowned dance teams and couples, and LIVE music.

"We're excited to celebrate our beautiful music and dance as title sponsors for the third year and to bring together thousands of fans from around the world right in the heart of New York City where Goya first began over 82 years ago," said Rafael Toro, Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods.

This year's band line up includes New Swing Sextet, a favorite among dancers celebrating over 50 years in music, the big band sound of Steven Oquendo Orchestra featuring singers Frankie Vazquez and Frankie Morales, a 21-piece orchestra playing mambo classics, and one of the most celebrated salsa vocalists of recent times, Tito Nieves with his powerful voice and his repertoire of hit songs. The party continues with social dancing every evening until 3:00 a.m. to DJs playing the best in Salsa, Bachata and Cha-Cha-Cha. The event will also feature the "Old Skool Room," for dancers who frequented the famed NYC nightclubs from the 1950's to present day. Celebrating its 7th year, held at the NYISC, the Old Skool Room is dedicated to preserving the tradition of the New York, Puerto Rican and Cuban styles of dance and Latin music folklore with LIVE music by La Charanga Pacha.

To purchase tickets & for more information please visit, www.newyorksalsacongress.com

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and press coverage, please contact Natalie@retromedianyc.com or at 845.659.6506.

