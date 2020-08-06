$10,000 Grand Prize Songwriting Competition Winner Surprised With Giant Check From Songwriting University

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Songwriting University, an online creative platform based in Nashville, TN, recently concluded their first of many international songwriting competitions with entries from hundreds of songwriters all over the world. The 15 finalists were chosen by the Songwriting University founders Michael Blanton, Gary Glover, Billy Sprague, and Joe Beck, along with celebrity guest judges Grammy Award winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and legendary producer Tony Brown (Reba, George Strait, Vince Gill). On Friday, July 31, finalist Colin Matchack was invited to the Songwriting University office to discuss a potential development deal with the company. To his surprise, he was also awarded the $10,000 grand prize in the form of a giant check! Check out the video here .

Songwriting University is thrilled with the results of their first competition and has awarded thousands of dollars in cash and prizes to the top finalists that were chosen. "When we first started developing Songwriting University 3 years ago, the goal was to foster and develop the next generation of songwriters," says co-founder Gary Glover. "Finding this talented young writer through this competition is the culmination of 3 years of work and development, it's why we started the company."

Colin Matchack, a 21-year-old aspiring singer-songwriter who currently lives in Ooltewah, TN, entered 14 of his best songs into the competition. He was awestruck and emotional when presented the $10,000 check. After wiping away some tears of joy, Colin said "Thank you, this means so much. I didn't go to college, I chose music and I don't have a degree, but it feels like I do now. A degree from Songwriting University." Colin is looking forward to further developing his craft with the team at Songwriting University.

The company is looking forward to initiating a new songwriting competition within the next month. To keep up to date with Songwriting University's upcoming competitions, songwriting masterclasses, and professional co-write offerings, go to www.songwritingu.com .

