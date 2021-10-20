10.19% CAGR in K-12 testing and Assessment Market by 2025 | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Growth | Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Oct 20, 2021, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 testing and assessment market is poised to grow by USD 8.24 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The increasing use of analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product
    • Curriculum-based Testing
    • Non-curriculum-based Testing
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Market Landscape
    • Blended Method
    • Online Method
    • Traditional Method

Learn more about the additional driver and trends impacting the future of the market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40438

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our K-12 testing and assessment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies positively impacting the K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next few years.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the K-12 testing and Assessment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 testing and Assessment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the K-12 testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 testing and assessment market vendors

Related Reports:

K-12 Instruction Material Market by Product, Course Offering, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK by Type and Course - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Method

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Method
  • Blended method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CogniFit Ltd.
  • Educational Testing Service
  • Edutech
  • Instructure Inc.
  • MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • Scantron Corp.
  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio