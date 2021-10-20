10.19% CAGR in K-12 testing and Assessment Market by 2025 | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The increasing use of analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Curriculum-based Testing



Non-curriculum-based Testing

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Market Landscape

Blended Method



Online Method



Traditional Method

Learn more about the additional driver and trends impacting the future of the market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40438

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our K-12 testing and assessment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies positively impacting the K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next few years.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the K-12 testing and Assessment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 testing and Assessment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 testing and assessment market vendors

Related Reports:

K-12 Instruction Material Market by Product, Course Offering, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK by Type and Course - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Method

Market segments

Comparison by Method

Blended method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CogniFit Ltd.

Educational Testing Service

Edutech

Instructure Inc.

MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Scantron Corp.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio