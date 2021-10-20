10.19% CAGR in K-12 testing and Assessment Market by 2025 | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Growth | Technavio

Oct 20, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 testing and assessment market is poised to grow by USD 8.24 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The increasing use of analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Curriculum-based Testing
- Non-curriculum-based Testing
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Market Landscape
- Blended Method
- Online Method
- Traditional Method
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our K-12 testing and assessment market report covers the following areas:
- K-12 testing and Assessment Market size
- K-12 testing and Assessment Market trends
- K-12 testing and Assessment Market analysis
This study identifies the rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies positively impacting the K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next few years.
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the K-12 testing and Assessment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 testing and Assessment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the K-12 testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 testing and assessment market vendors
|
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 8.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Method
- Blended method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Method
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CogniFit Ltd.
- Educational Testing Service
- Edutech
- Instructure Inc.
- MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Scantron Corp.
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
