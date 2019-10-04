$10.3 Billion Cloud ITSM Markets, 2024
Oct 04, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud ITSM Market by Component (Solutions (Service Portfolio Management, Configuration & Change Management, Operations & Performance Management), Services), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & Consumer Goods), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total cloud ITSM market size is expected to grow from USD 4,425 million in 2019 to USD 10,383 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.
The increasing popularity of cloud services has compelled organizations to move on-premises ITSM to cloud. Cloud ITSM is a strategic approach for managing the way IT is used within an enterprise. Over the last decade, the global adoption of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) as the guiding principles of the processes that reinforce ITSM has gained traction. Today's ITIL best practices emphasize on ITSM throughout the life cycle of an IT service: service strategy, service design, service transition, service operations, and continual service improvement.
The ITSM market comprises solutions for service portfolio management, problem and incident management, change and release management, service desk software, and analytics tools to ensure that IT services are tightly aligned to real-world business needs. In the last 5 years, cloud computing has gained much publicity, and there has been growing enterprise acceptance of Software as a Service (SaaS). Cloud solutions are being viewed as an immediate opportunity to quickly and flexibly deliver business-enabling IT services at a lower cost.
Furthermore, the use of ITSM processes and ITIL best practices in the pursuance of IT service delivery optimization has become prevalent across the enterprises. The figure below highlights the market size of the cloud ITSM market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Key Data Taken From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Key Data Taken From Primary Sources
2.1.3 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Research Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Regulatory Landscape
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
6 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Solution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Service Portfolio Management
6.3 Configuration And Change Management
6.4 Service Desk Software
6.5 Operations And Performance Management
6.6 Dashboard, Reporting, And Analytics
Note: Segmentation is Subject to Change Based On Primary And Secondary Research
7 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Professional Services
7.3 Managed Services
8 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Vertical
9.1 Retail And Consumer Goods
9.2 Media And Entertainment
9.3 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
9.4 It And Telecommunications
9.5 Healthcare And Life Sciences
9.6 Government And Public Sector
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Energy and Utilities
9.9 Travel and Hospitality
9.10 Education
10 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 Australia
10.4.4 Rest of Apac
10.5 Middle-East and Africa (MEA)
10.5.1 UAE
10.5.2 KSA
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.4 Rest of Mea
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.3 Rest of Latam
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profile
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Development, Author's View
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Servicenow
12.3 BMC
12.4 CA Technologies
12.5 Cherwell Software
12.6 Ivanti
12.7 Axios Systems
12.8 Easyvista
12.9 Atlassian
12.10 IBM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsnvtu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article