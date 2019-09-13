$10.5+ Billion Pneumococcal Vaccines Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccines Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pneumococcal vaccines market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.74% to reach US$10,618.805 million in 2024 from US$8,044.052 million in 2018.



Pneumococcal diseases affect thousands of people every year as it is a contagious disease and can easily spread from person to person these rising incidences of pneumococcal diseases like pneumonia, meningitis, febrile bacteremia, otitis media, sinusitis, bronchitis, and others is driving the demand for pneumococcal vaccines. Pneumococcal vaccines may or may not protect against the pneumonia disease but they can reduce the effect of this disease.



The market is also being driven by the strong support of the local government and private health organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the pneumococcal vaccines to all the children below 2 years of age and adults above 65.



According to WHO, the pneumococcal vaccine had been introduced in 134 countries by 2016 end and estimated global coverage was about 42%. Growing awareness regarding the importance of vaccination and increasing spending by the governments towards public health is fuelling the development of pneumococcal vaccines in developing countries. However, there are some side effects after getting vaccinated but there is a very low chance of getting any serious reaction.



Drivers





Increase in the number of pneumococcal diseases.

Favorable support by the government.



OPPORTUNITY



Pneumococcal vaccine is being introduced in cancer treatment for making antibodies to fight cancer.

Industry Update



In February 2019 , Pfizer accounted to investigate Serotype included in 20- Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine candidate for the prevention of Invasive disease and Pneumonia in Adults aged 18 years or above.

The major players profiled in the pneumococcal vaccines market include Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur MSD, GSK, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Baxter International.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Conjugate Vaccine

5.2. Polysaccharide Vaccine



6. PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Routine Vaccination

6.2. Vaccination for Disease/ Infection



7. PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Pfizer

9.2. Sanofi Pasteur MSD

9.3. GSK

9.4. Merck

9.5. AstraZeneca

9.6. Baxter International



