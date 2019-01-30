$10.89 Bn Electrical Enclosure Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electrical Enclosure - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electrical Enclosure market accounted for $5.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for enclosures in the renewable energy sector, stringent safety and process regulations, increased cost of industrial maintenance operations and increasing focus on connected cities in developing regions are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, price competitiveness and seal leakage problems in electric enclosures are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

An electrical enclosure is a cabinet which contains a variety of electrical and electronic components. Electrical enclosures are considered to be functional as well as provide aesthetic value. They may also need to show favourable properties with regards to electromagnetic interference, power dissipation, and electrical breakdown. The requirements of electrical enclosures are governed by various national regulatory standards.

Stringent regulations are applicable to those used in hazardous areas facing fire or explosion risks, particularly applicable to locations such as coal mines and chemical plants where potential risks include flammable gases, combustible dust, and other volatile vapors or particles. Areas prone to lightning strikes or floods may also warrant use of special types of electrical enclosures.

Based on Material, the Non Metallic Enclosures segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. This is owing to rising research & development of nonmetallic materials for enclosure application. Extensive research and product development has enabled manufacturers to launch a number of new nonmetallic products with positive and necessary features, which are making nonmetallic enclosures gain approval for significant applications.

Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market in this region are the increased investment in the power generation & distribution sector especially in China and India. An addition of huge rail and road network will also be a major boost for the electric enclosure market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Form Factor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small Enclosure

5.2.1 Terminal/Junction Boxes

5.2.2 Electrical Box Enclosures

5.2.3 Bus Enclosures

5.3 Compact Electric Enclosures

5.3.1 Sloped Roof Enclosures

5.3.2 Mining Enclosures

5.3.3 Hygienic Design Enclosures

5.3.4 Single-Standing Enclosures

5.4 Free-Size Electric Enclosures

5.4.1 System Enclosures

5.4.2 Operator Consoles

5.4.3 Baying Systems



6 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flame/Explosion-Proof

6.3 Dust-Tight

6.4 Drip-Tight

6.5 Hazardous Environment

6.6 Other Product Types



7 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Mounting Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wall-Mounted Enclosure

7.3 Free-Standing Enclosure

7.4 Underground Electric Enclosure



8 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metallic Enclosure

8.2.1 Aluminum Enclosure

8.2.2 Mild-Steel Enclosure

8.2.3 Stainless Steel Enclosure

8.3 Non-Metallic Enclosure

8.3.1 Plastic/ Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Enclosure

8.3.2 Polycarbonate Enclosure

8.3.3 Polyester Enclosure

8.3.4 Fiberglass Enclosure



9 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.3 Commercial & Industrial

9.4 Transportation

9.4.1 Roadways

9.4.2 Railways

9.4.3 Airways

9.5 Pulp & Paper

9.6 Medical

9.7 Metals & Mining

9.8 Oil & Gas

9.9 Power Generation and Distribution

9.10 Other End Users



10 Global Electrical Enclosure Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ABB Ltd

12.2 Adalet Inc

12.3 Allied Moulded Products Ltd

12.4 Austin Electrical Enclosures

12.5 AZZ Incorporated

12.6 Eaton Corporation

12.7 Eldon Holding Limited

12.8 Emerson Electric Company

12.9 Fibox

12.10 General Electric

12.11 Hammond Manufacturing

12.12 Hubbell Incorporated

12.13 Klassen Custom Fabrication Ltd

12.14 Legrand SA

12.15 Leviton Manufacturing Ltd

12.16 Omega Engineering

12.17 Pentair PLC

12.18 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

12.19 Saginaw Control and Engineering

12.20 Schneider Electric SE

12.21 Siemens AG

12.22 Socomec Group SA



