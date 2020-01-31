10 Award-worthy OSCAR COCKTAILS by Mark Addison, author of the award-winning Cocktail Chameleon

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Academy Awards right around the corner, Oscar Parties are on top of mind, but what to serve to make your party Oscar-worthy?  Award-winning Entertaining Expert Mark Addison has done the hard work for you with his 2020 OSCAR COCKTAIL COLLECTION based on the Best Picture nominated films of 2019!

2020 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison author of Cocktail Chameleon

Each awards season, Cocktail Chameleon Author Mark Addison creates his signature Oscar Cocktails inspired by each of the 9 Best Picture Academy Award-nominated films.  This highly anticipated collection of cinematic libations is much more than your ordinary cocktail; each is an individual work of art of cinematic storytelling in liquid form. Mark's mixology inspiration can come from the film locations or era, a single character, a plot point, and or a pop culture reference within the film's story.  Wherever the inspiration sparks, Mark nurtures it to develop a fully realized "cocktail character" and authentic photographic setting that embodies each of the distinguished Academy Award-nominated films, and this year is no exception!

Below are each of the nine Best Picture nominated films with their corresponding cocktails. Full recipes and cocktail images are available via the links provided. 

(2020 Oscar Collection main image)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD: Smokin' Hot Margarita
Recipe / Images

THE IRISHMAN: Sundae Surprise
Recipe / Images

1917: Old Fashion Cherry Bomb
Recipe / Images

PARASITE: Bloody Soju
Recipe / Images

JOKER: No Joke
Recipe / Images

JOJO RABBIT: Mein Hare
Recipe / Images

FORD V FERRARI: Race Car
Recipe / Images

MARRIAGE STORY: Manhattan Sunset & LA Sunset
Recipes / Images

LITTLE WOMEN: Brandy Punch
Recipe / Images

