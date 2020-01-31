10 Award-worthy OSCAR COCKTAILS by Mark Addison, author of the award-winning Cocktail Chameleon

Each awards season, Cocktail Chameleon Author Mark Addison creates his signature Oscar Cocktails inspired by each of the 9 Best Picture Academy Award-nominated films. This highly anticipated collection of cinematic libations is much more than your ordinary cocktail; each is an individual work of art of cinematic storytelling in liquid form. Mark's mixology inspiration can come from the film locations or era, a single character, a plot point, and or a pop culture reference within the film's story. Wherever the inspiration sparks, Mark nurtures it to develop a fully realized "cocktail character" and authentic photographic setting that embodies each of the distinguished Academy Award-nominated films, and this year is no exception!

Below are each of the nine Best Picture nominated films with their corresponding cocktails. Full recipes and cocktail images are available via the links provided.

(2020 Oscar Collection main image)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD: Smokin' Hot Margarita

Recipe / Images

THE IRISHMAN: Sundae Surprise

Recipe / Images

1917: Old Fashion Cherry Bomb

Recipe / Images

PARASITE: Bloody Soju

Recipe / Images

JOKER: No Joke

Recipe / Images

JOJO RABBIT: Mein Hare

Recipe / Images

FORD V FERRARI: Race Car

Recipe / Images

MARRIAGE STORY: Manhattan Sunset & LA Sunset

Recipes / Images

LITTLE WOMEN: Brandy Punch

Recipe / Images

Mark's past Oscar Collections have been featured in US Magazine, on Fox News, CBS, Access Hollywood, and Good Day NY.

Click here for About Mark Addison & Cocktail and here for Cocktail Chameleon Images

*Signed & personalized copies of Cocktail Chameleon are exclusively available at markaddison.com (link - https://markaddison.com/product/cocktailchameleon/)

**Unsigned copies are available on Amazon.com (link: https://amzn.to/2JDhcJd)

For more information and to schedule an interview with Mark Addison, please contact press@markaddison.com.

Instagram: @Mark_Addison & @CocktailChameleon

Facebook: @TheMarkAddison & @CocktailChameleon

Twitter: @MarkAddison

Contact: Mikado Darns

Mark Addison | Cocktail Chameleon

Phone: 917-882-0029

Email: press@markaddison.com

SOURCE Mark Addison | Cocktail Chameleon

Related Links

markaddison.com

