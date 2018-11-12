10 Best New-Car Deals for November 2018 According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As automakers prepare for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, car shoppers can take advantage of attractive SUV and car deals with offers in November of more than $4,000 cash back and leases for less than $200 a month. The expert editors at Kelley Blue Book compiled the top 10 lease, financing and cash back deals for new models, available through November 2018, to help car buyers make the best decision on their next vehicle purchase.

"If you're in the market for a SUV, November is a great time to buy or lease with cash back and lease deals on top models," said Allyson Harwood, associate editor for Kelley Blue Book. "The Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson offer great value and practicality in a small SUV package. The Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee offer more room at a higher price point, but the savings this month could make them more affordable and worth a closer look."

Below are the Kelley Blue Book editors' picks for standout new-car lease, financing and cash back deals, all available through at least November 30, 2018:

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best New-Car Deals – November 2018

Lease Deals1

Rank

Year

Make

Model

MSRP2

Kelley Blue Book®
Fair Purchase
Price3

Lease Term
(months)

Monthly
Payment4

Amount Due at
Signing

1

2018

Acura

ILX

$29,095

$24,964

36 months

$199

$2,499 down

3

2018

Toyota

RAV4

$25,705

$23,592

36 months

$239

$1,999 down

6

2018

Lexus

IS

$39,235

$35,704

36 months

$299

$3,999 down

7

2018

Hyundai

Tucson

$23,530

$22,316

36 months

$199

$1,899 down

8

2018

Mazda

CX-5

$25,125

$24,251

36 months

$215

$2,489 down

9

2019

Hyundai

Veloster

$26,285

$24,879

36 months

$189

$2,299 down

10

2018

Subaru

Impreza

$19,355

$17,900

36 months

$145

$1,975 down

Cash Back, Financing Deals

Rank

Year

Make

Model

MSRP2

Kelley Blue Book®

Fair Purchase Price3

Cash Back or Financing Deal5

2

2018

Ford

Focus

$20,120

$18,661

$4,000 cash back

4

2018

Ford

Explorer

$35,170

$32,993

$5,000 cash back

5

2018

Jeep

Grand Cherokee

$31,690

$29,900

$4,500 cash back

1Certain restrictions and requirements may apply. 

2 MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price.

3The Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price (FPP) is updated weekly to show shoppers what others have been paying for this car recently.  FPP data in chart was sourced from KBB.com on 11/5/18. Tax, title, license extra.

4Monthly payment assumes 60 months at default APR 3.5%, unless otherwise noted.

5Purchase payments assume cash back applied as down payment.

*Offers can vary by region, so check manufacturers website for availability and details before visiting a dealer.

To see KBB.com's full coverage of the Best Car Deals of the Month, including editorial comments about each new model, specific deal expiration dates, vehicle photography, pricing details and full editorial reviews, please visit https://www.kbb.com/car-reviews-and-news/top-10/best-car-deals/2000008547/.

