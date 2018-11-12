10 Best New-Car Deals for November 2018 According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As automakers prepare for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, car shoppers can take advantage of attractive SUV and car deals with offers in November of more than $4,000 cash back and leases for less than $200 a month. The expert editors at Kelley Blue Book compiled the top 10 lease, financing and cash back deals for new models, available through November 2018, to help car buyers make the best decision on their next vehicle purchase.

"If you're in the market for a SUV, November is a great time to buy or lease with cash back and lease deals on top models," said Allyson Harwood, associate editor for Kelley Blue Book. "The Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson offer great value and practicality in a small SUV package. The Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee offer more room at a higher price point, but the savings this month could make them more affordable and worth a closer look."

Below are the Kelley Blue Book editors' picks for standout new-car lease, financing and cash back deals, all available through at least November 30, 2018:

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best New-Car Deals – November 2018

Lease Deals1 Rank Year Make Model MSRP2 Kelley Blue Book®

Fair Purchase

Price3 Lease Term

(months) Monthly

Payment4 Amount Due at

Signing 1 2018 Acura ILX $29,095 $24,964 36 months $199 $2,499 down 3 2018 Toyota RAV4 $25,705 $23,592 36 months $239 $1,999 down 6 2018 Lexus IS $39,235 $35,704 36 months $299 $3,999 down 7 2018 Hyundai Tucson $23,530 $22,316 36 months $199 $1,899 down 8 2018 Mazda CX-5 $25,125 $24,251 36 months $215 $2,489 down 9 2019 Hyundai Veloster $26,285 $24,879 36 months $189 $2,299 down 10 2018 Subaru Impreza $19,355 $17,900 36 months $145 $1,975 down

Cash Back, Financing Deals Rank Year Make Model MSRP2 Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price3 Cash Back or Financing Deal5 2 2018 Ford Focus $20,120 $18,661 $4,000 cash back 4 2018 Ford Explorer $35,170 $32,993 $5,000 cash back 5 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee $31,690 $29,900 $4,500 cash back



1Certain restrictions and requirements may apply. 2 MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. 3The Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price (FPP) is updated weekly to show shoppers what others have been paying for this car recently. FPP data in chart was sourced from KBB.com on 11/5/18. Tax, title, license extra. 4Monthly payment assumes 60 months at default APR 3.5%, unless otherwise noted. 5Purchase payments assume cash back applied as down payment. *Offers can vary by region, so check manufacturers website for availability and details before visiting a dealer.

