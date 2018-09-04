10 Best New-Car Deals for September 2018 According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When automakers are eager to sell outgoing model-year vehicles, car shoppers benefit from standout SUV and car deals like more than $3,500 cash back and leases for less than $200 a month. The expert editors at Kelley Blue Book have compiled a list of their top 10 lease, financing and cash back deals for new models, available through September 2018, to help car buyers narrow down their shopping list and save on their next vehicle purchase.

"At the top of this month's list is a sporty compact sedan, the 2017 Ford Focus," said Allyson Harwood, associate editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Strongly influenced by Ford of Europe, Focus offers the kind of driving dynamics American drivers have long envied, and it's currently available at a price that makes it even more appealing. However, deals can be had on many popular 2018 models, and even one new 2019 model-year vehicle."

Below are the Kelley Blue Book editors' picks for standout new-car lease, financing and cash back deals, all available through at least October 1, 2018:

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best New-Car Deals for September 2018

Lease Deals1 Rank Year Make Model MSRP2 Kelley Blue Book®

Fair Purchase

Price3 Lease Term

(months) Monthly

Payment4 Amount Due at

Signing 2 2018 Acura ILX $29,095 $25,028 36 months $199 $2,499 down 6 2018 Toyota RAV4 $25,705 $23,679 36 months $229 $1,999 down 7 2018 Chevrolet Equinox $27,695 $26,044 39 months $189 $4,059 down 8 2019 Hyundai Veloster $26,285 $25,157 36 months $199 $2,299 down 10 2018 Cadillac ATS $36,490 $34,319 27 months $299 $1,839 down

Cash Back, Financing Deals Rank Year Make Model MSRP2 Kelley Blue Book®

Fair Purchase Price3 Cash Back or Financing Deal5 1 2017 Ford Focus $19,050 $17,471 $4,500 cash back 3 2018 Jeep Compass $25,390 $23,897 $3,750 cash back 4 2018 Kia Optima $23,495 $22,313 $3,500 cash back 5 2018 Ford Escape $26,695 $25,139 $4,000 cash back 9 2018 Nissan Rogue $25,795 $24,051 0.0% financing plus $500 cash back

1Certain restrictions and requirements may apply.

2MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price.

3The Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price (FPP) is updated weekly to show shoppers what others have been paying for this car recently. FPP data in chart was sourced from KBB.com on 9/12/18. Tax, title, license extra.

4Monthly payment assumes 60 months at default APR 3.5%, unless otherwise noted.

5Purchase payments assume cash back applied as down payment. *Offers can vary by region, so check manufacturers website for availability and details before visiting a dealer.

To see KBB.com's full coverage of the Best Car Deals of the Month, including editorial comments about each new model, specific deal expiration dates, vehicle photography, pricing details and full editorial reviews, please visit https://www.kbb.com/car-reviews-and-news/top-10/best-car-deals/2000008547/.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kelleybluebook (or @kelleybluebook), like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb, follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com), and get updates on Google+ at https://plus.google.com/+kbb.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone, while also enabling mobility services. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book

Related Links

http://www.kbb.com

