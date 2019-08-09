$10+ Billion Bike and Scooter Rental Market by Service, Propulsion, Operational Model, Vehicle - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bike and Scooter Rental Market by Service (Pay as you go and Subscription-based), Propulsion (Pedal, Electric, and Gasoline), Operational Model (Dockless and Station-based), Vehicle (Bike, Scooter), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bike and scooter rental market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 10.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.9%.

The growing demand for emission-free commuting has attributed to the growth of bikes, scooters, and mopeds. The easy accessibility in locking and unlocking bikes and scooters through smartphones has boosted the bike and scooter rental market worldwide. Lesser regulations for bike sharing companies have led to the growth of micromobility startups in Asia Pacific.

The proliferation of application-based vehicle rentals have simplified locking, unlocking, payment process, and tracking of vehicles. This system is expected to increase in the rental services of bikes and scooters. Companies operating in this market are focusing on developing dockless and station-based networks to cover inner-city areas.



Governments, manufacturers, and service providers are willing to bring bike and scooter rental services as an opportunity to reduce traffic congestion and pollution caused by motorized vehicles. However, the comprehensive growth of dockless bikes and scooters without proper infrastructure has also caused vandalism as well as heavy congestion for pedestrians. Hence, district regulations are mandated for such rental service providers.

The bike and scooter rental market is dominated by global players such as Lime (US), Jump (US), Bird (US),ofo (China), Grow Mobility (China), nextbike (Germany), Cityscoot (France), and Coup (Germany), amongst others.



These companies develop new products, adopt expansion strategies, and establish collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the bike and scooter rental market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise of Micromobility as A Budget-Friendly Mode of Transportation

5.2.1.2 Sustainable and Technologically Advanced Mobility

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure for Micromobility

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Traffic Congestion on Roads

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Electrically Powered Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Occurrence of Theft and Vandalism

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Application-Based Rental System

6.2.2 Bike Rental Services and Iot

6.2.3 Regenerative Braking

6.3 Regulatory Overview

6.3.1 US

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 China

6.4 Macroindicator Analysis

6.4.1 Growth of Bike and Scooter Rental

6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)

6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)

6.4.5 Macroindicators Influencing the Vehicle Access Control Market, Top 3 Countries

6.4.5.1 Germany

6.4.5.2 US

6.4.5.3 China

7 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Operational Model

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Rising Demand for Economical and Convenient Mode of Commuting is Likely to Propel the Market

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Dockless

7.3.1 Demand for User Flexibility and Expansion of Geographic Location Will Drive the Dockless Segment

7.4 Station-Based

7.4.1 Designated Parking Stations and Addressal of First and Last Mile Problem is Attributing to the Growth of Station-Based Segment

8 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Propulsion

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Rising Micromobility to Reduce Traffic Congestion Will Continue to Drive the Market

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Gasoline

8.3.1 Ease of Availability and Accessibility of Gasoline Stations Will Keep the Demand for Gasoline Propulsion Steady

8.4 Electric

8.4.1 Demand for Alternate Sources of Energy to Limit Carbon Emissions Will Drive the Electric Propulsion Segment

8.5 Pedal

8.5.1 Integration of Bike Sharing Apps and Ride Hailing Services Will Fuel the Growth of Pedal Bikes

9 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Introduction of Rental Schemes and Increased Usage of Smartphones Will Boost Demand

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Pay as You Go

9.3.1 Accuracy of Ride Cost Will Drive Pay as You Go' Model Significantly

9.4 Subscription-Based

9.4.1 Availability of Vehicles as Per User Convenience is the Growth Driver of Subscription-Based Model

10 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Shift From Gasoline to Electric-Powered Two-Wheelers is Going to Fuel the Market

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Bike

10.3.1 Accessibility to Stations and Lesser Regulations Would Drive the Demand

10.4 Scooter

10.4.1 Features Like Lightweight and Compact Design Will Boost the Scooter Rental Market

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Long Distance Coverage and Emergence of Tourism Will Boost the Market

11 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of E-Bikes and E-Scooters and Government Incentives to Encourage Emission-Free Commute Will Boost the Chinese Market

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Will Impact the Indian Market Positively

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Rising Sales of Electric Bikes and Rental Regulations Will Significantly Drive the Japanese Market

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Growing Awareness Will Provide an Opportunity to Propel the Bike and Scooter Market in South Korea

11.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.2.5.1 Partnerships Between Companies to Provide Smarter Transportation Will Drive the Overall Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.1.1 High Demand for E-Bikes and E-Scooters Will Drive the French Market

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Structural Lanes and Developed Infrastructure Supporting Micromobility Will Drive the German Market

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Micromobility for Tourism Will Boost the Italian Market

11.3.4 Russia

11.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in Bike and Scooter Rental Will Fuel the Russian Market

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Presence of Major Bike and Scooter Rental Providers is Likely to Shape the UK Market

11.3.6 UK

11.3.6.1 Increasing Focus on Low Speed Rental Vehicles is Driving the UK Market

11.3.7 Netherlands

11.3.7.1 Increasing Focus on Innovation is Driving the Dutch Market

11.3.8 Rest of Europe

11.4 North America

11.4.1 Canada

11.4.1.1 Infrastructure for Active Transportation Will Drive the Canadian Market

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Implementation of Innovative Programs and Dedicated Lanes Will Drive the Mexican Market

11.4.3 US

11.4.3.1 Emergence of Maximum Ride Sharing Companies in US Will Drive the Market

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Safety Concerns Will Impact the Brazilian Market Positively

11.5.2 South Africa

11.5.2.1 Growing Two-Wheeler Sales Will Impact the South African Market

11.5.3 Rest of RoW

11.5.3.1 Growing Vehicle Production May Impact the Market Positively

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Lime

13.2 Bird

13.3 Nextbike

13.4 Cityscoot

13.5 Mobike

13.6 Spin

13.7 Scoot

13.8 Ecooltra

13.9 Lyft

13.10 Skip

13.11 COUP

13.12 Bolt

13.13 Hopr

13.14 Other Key Players

13.14.1 Asia Pacific

13.14.1.1 Yulu

13.14.1.2 Mobycy

13.14.1.3 Onn Bikes

13.14.1.4 Vogo

13.14.1.5 OFO

13.14.1.6 Beam

13.14.2 Europe

13.14.2.1 Yego

13.14.2.2 Muving

13.14.2.3 Blinkee.City

13.14.2.4 Voi Technology

13.14.2.5 Emmy

13.14.3 North America

13.14.3.1 Jump

13.14.3.2 Spinlister



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faufzw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

