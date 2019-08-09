$10+ Billion Bike and Scooter Rental Market by Service, Propulsion, Operational Model, Vehicle - Global Forecast to 2027
Aug 09, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bike and Scooter Rental Market by Service (Pay as you go and Subscription-based), Propulsion (Pedal, Electric, and Gasoline), Operational Model (Dockless and Station-based), Vehicle (Bike, Scooter), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bike and scooter rental market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 10.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.9%.
The growing demand for emission-free commuting has attributed to the growth of bikes, scooters, and mopeds. The easy accessibility in locking and unlocking bikes and scooters through smartphones has boosted the bike and scooter rental market worldwide. Lesser regulations for bike sharing companies have led to the growth of micromobility startups in Asia Pacific.
The proliferation of application-based vehicle rentals have simplified locking, unlocking, payment process, and tracking of vehicles. This system is expected to increase in the rental services of bikes and scooters. Companies operating in this market are focusing on developing dockless and station-based networks to cover inner-city areas.
Governments, manufacturers, and service providers are willing to bring bike and scooter rental services as an opportunity to reduce traffic congestion and pollution caused by motorized vehicles. However, the comprehensive growth of dockless bikes and scooters without proper infrastructure has also caused vandalism as well as heavy congestion for pedestrians. Hence, district regulations are mandated for such rental service providers.
The bike and scooter rental market is dominated by global players such as Lime (US), Jump (US), Bird (US),ofo (China), Grow Mobility (China), nextbike (Germany), Cityscoot (France), and Coup (Germany), amongst others.
These companies develop new products, adopt expansion strategies, and establish collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the bike and scooter rental market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise of Micromobility as A Budget-Friendly Mode of Transportation
5.2.1.2 Sustainable and Technologically Advanced Mobility
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure for Micromobility
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Traffic Congestion on Roads
5.2.3.2 Adoption of Electrically Powered Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Occurrence of Theft and Vandalism
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Overview
6.2.1 Application-Based Rental System
6.2.2 Bike Rental Services and Iot
6.2.3 Regenerative Braking
6.3 Regulatory Overview
6.3.1 US
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 China
6.4 Macroindicator Analysis
6.4.1 Growth of Bike and Scooter Rental
6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)
6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)
6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)
6.4.5 Macroindicators Influencing the Vehicle Access Control Market, Top 3 Countries
6.4.5.1 Germany
6.4.5.2 US
6.4.5.3 China
7 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Operational Model
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Rising Demand for Economical and Convenient Mode of Commuting is Likely to Propel the Market
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Dockless
7.3.1 Demand for User Flexibility and Expansion of Geographic Location Will Drive the Dockless Segment
7.4 Station-Based
7.4.1 Designated Parking Stations and Addressal of First and Last Mile Problem is Attributing to the Growth of Station-Based Segment
8 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Propulsion
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Rising Micromobility to Reduce Traffic Congestion Will Continue to Drive the Market
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Gasoline
8.3.1 Ease of Availability and Accessibility of Gasoline Stations Will Keep the Demand for Gasoline Propulsion Steady
8.4 Electric
8.4.1 Demand for Alternate Sources of Energy to Limit Carbon Emissions Will Drive the Electric Propulsion Segment
8.5 Pedal
8.5.1 Integration of Bike Sharing Apps and Ride Hailing Services Will Fuel the Growth of Pedal Bikes
9 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Introduction of Rental Schemes and Increased Usage of Smartphones Will Boost Demand
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Pay as You Go
9.3.1 Accuracy of Ride Cost Will Drive Pay as You Go' Model Significantly
9.4 Subscription-Based
9.4.1 Availability of Vehicles as Per User Convenience is the Growth Driver of Subscription-Based Model
10 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Shift From Gasoline to Electric-Powered Two-Wheelers is Going to Fuel the Market
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Bike
10.3.1 Accessibility to Stations and Lesser Regulations Would Drive the Demand
10.4 Scooter
10.4.1 Features Like Lightweight and Compact Design Will Boost the Scooter Rental Market
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Long Distance Coverage and Emergence of Tourism Will Boost the Market
11 Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of E-Bikes and E-Scooters and Government Incentives to Encourage Emission-Free Commute Will Boost the Chinese Market
11.2.2 India
11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Will Impact the Indian Market Positively
11.2.3 Japan
11.2.3.1 Rising Sales of Electric Bikes and Rental Regulations Will Significantly Drive the Japanese Market
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Growing Awareness Will Provide an Opportunity to Propel the Bike and Scooter Market in South Korea
11.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.2.5.1 Partnerships Between Companies to Provide Smarter Transportation Will Drive the Overall Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 France
11.3.1.1 High Demand for E-Bikes and E-Scooters Will Drive the French Market
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Structural Lanes and Developed Infrastructure Supporting Micromobility Will Drive the German Market
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Micromobility for Tourism Will Boost the Italian Market
11.3.4 Russia
11.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in Bike and Scooter Rental Will Fuel the Russian Market
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Presence of Major Bike and Scooter Rental Providers is Likely to Shape the UK Market
11.3.6 UK
11.3.6.1 Increasing Focus on Low Speed Rental Vehicles is Driving the UK Market
11.3.7 Netherlands
11.3.7.1 Increasing Focus on Innovation is Driving the Dutch Market
11.3.8 Rest of Europe
11.4 North America
11.4.1 Canada
11.4.1.1 Infrastructure for Active Transportation Will Drive the Canadian Market
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Implementation of Innovative Programs and Dedicated Lanes Will Drive the Mexican Market
11.4.3 US
11.4.3.1 Emergence of Maximum Ride Sharing Companies in US Will Drive the Market
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Safety Concerns Will Impact the Brazilian Market Positively
11.5.2 South Africa
11.5.2.1 Growing Two-Wheeler Sales Will Impact the South African Market
11.5.3 Rest of RoW
11.5.3.1 Growing Vehicle Production May Impact the Market Positively
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Lime
13.2 Bird
13.3 Nextbike
13.4 Cityscoot
13.5 Mobike
13.6 Spin
13.7 Scoot
13.8 Ecooltra
13.9 Lyft
13.10 Skip
13.11 COUP
13.12 Bolt
13.13 Hopr
13.14 Other Key Players
13.14.1 Asia Pacific
13.14.1.1 Yulu
13.14.1.2 Mobycy
13.14.1.3 Onn Bikes
13.14.1.4 Vogo
13.14.1.5 OFO
13.14.1.6 Beam
13.14.2 Europe
13.14.2.1 Yego
13.14.2.2 Muving
13.14.2.3 Blinkee.City
13.14.2.4 Voi Technology
13.14.2.5 Emmy
13.14.3 North America
13.14.3.1 Jump
13.14.3.2 Spinlister
