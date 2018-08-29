$10 Billion Mining Chemicals Industry - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026
The "Mining Chemicals - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Global Mining Chemicals market accounted for $6.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Significant factors which are influencing the market growth are growing population and urbanization, increasing investments for mining projects in Asia-Pacific and South America, huge demand for specialty chemicals in mining and rising disposable income. However, high logistics costs, high cost of production and strict government regulations are hindering the market growth.
Mining chemicals include a range of reagents and mineral processing specialty chemicals used in the mining industry. These chemicals are used for extracting a variety of base and industrial minerals, precious metals, iron ores, mineral sands and coal. The reagents may also be used for metallurgical processed such as dewatering and defoaming. These chemicals are increasingly being used in metallurgical methods by end-use industries to recover commercially useful metals from complex ores. Some of these chemicals include cyanide, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, ammonium nitrate, gasoline, and acetylene.
Based on product, grinding aids segment is anticipated to have a significant growth due to their increasing use in inducing floatability of ore which enables easier metal extraction. Grinding aids are extensively used for limestone grinding in cement production. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising incidents of mining activities in the region. Additionally, high foreign investments in the Chinese mining industry are expected to support the application for mining chemicals in this country.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Flotation Collectors
5.3 Flocculants
5.4 Solvent Extractants
5.5 Frothers
5.6 Scale inhibitors
5.7 Crystal Growth Modifiers
5.8 Defoamers
5.9 Grinding Aids
5.10 Other Products
5.10.1 Depressants
5.10.2 Activators
5.10.3 Modifiers
6 Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Mineral Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Precious Metals
6.3 Non-metallic Minerals
6.4 Rare Earth Metals
6.5 Base Metals
7 Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Chemical
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sulfuric Acid
7.3 Cyanide
7.4 Heavy Metals
7.5 Gasoline
7.6 Ammonium Nitrate and Fuel Oil (ANFO)
7.7 Acetylene
7.8 Nitric Acid
8 Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mineral processing
8.3 Explosives and Drilling
8.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment
8.5 Other Applications
8.5.1 Analysis & Exploration
9 Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 BASF SE
11.2 3M
11.3 The Dow Chemical Company
11.4 Akzonobel
11.5 Arizona Chemicals Co.
11.6 Arrmaz Gulf Chemicals
11.7 Ashland Inc.
11.8 Clariant Ag
11.9 Huntsman Corporation
11.10 Nalco Company
11.11 SNF FloMin
11.12 Kemira Oyj
11.13 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP
11.14 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
11.15 Zinkan Enterprises
11.16 SQM
11.17 Dyno Nobel, Inc.
11.18 Hychem, Inc.
11.19 Sasol Ltd
11.20 The Chemours Company
11.21 Orica Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4227g4/10_billion?w=5
SOURCE Research and Markets
