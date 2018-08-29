$10 Billion Mining Chemicals Industry - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the Global Mining Chemicals market accounted for $6.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Significant factors which are influencing the market growth are growing population and urbanization, increasing investments for mining projects in Asia-Pacific and South America, huge demand for specialty chemicals in mining and rising disposable income. However, high logistics costs, high cost of production and strict government regulations are hindering the market growth.







Mining chemicals include a range of reagents and mineral processing specialty chemicals used in the mining industry. These chemicals are used for extracting a variety of base and industrial minerals, precious metals, iron ores, mineral sands and coal. The reagents may also be used for metallurgical processed such as dewatering and defoaming. These chemicals are increasingly being used in metallurgical methods by end-use industries to recover commercially useful metals from complex ores. Some of these chemicals include cyanide, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, ammonium nitrate, gasoline, and acetylene.







Based on product, grinding aids segment is anticipated to have a significant growth due to their increasing use in inducing floatability of ore which enables easier metal extraction. Grinding aids are extensively used for limestone grinding in cement production. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising incidents of mining activities in the region. Additionally, high foreign investments in the Chinese mining industry are expected to support the application for mining chemicals in this country.







