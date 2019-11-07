$10 Billion SCARA Robot Markets - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Integration of SCARA Robots With AI and IoT Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SCARA Robot Market by Payload Capacity (Up to 5.00 kg, 5.01-15.00 kg), Application (Handling and Assembling & Disassembling), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SCARA robot market (including the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019-2024 to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2024.



The SCARA robot market (excluding the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2024 to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024.



In terms of volume, the market registered a shipment of 56,770 units in 2018 (7% more than 2017) and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period to reach 99,985 units by 2024. The Chinese economy is declining as the profits of Chinese industrial companies decreased in 2018. Industries are under stress due to the decline in global demand and the barrier of high tariffs imposed by various countries. According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the industrial firms' profits fell 3.1% in the first quarter of 2019 from the previous year.



Thus, the declining Chinese economy coupled with decline in demand from the automotive industry is the key factor responsible for slower growth of the market. Growing need to reduce human efforts and errors in production processes is one of the key factors driving the growth of SCARA robot market. Also, the increasing adoption of SCARA robots in the electronics industry is likely to act as a major driver for the growth of the SCARA robot market.



The value chain of the SCARA robot ecosystem comprises phases such as planning and revising funds, R&D, manufacturing, assembly, distribution, and after-sales services. R&D and manufacturing phases add maximum value to SCARA robots.



Seiko Epson (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), YASKAWA (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Denso (Japan), Toshiba Machine (Japan), Yamaha Motor (Japan), Stubli (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan), KUKA (Germany), FANUC (Japan), Omron Adept (US), Durr (Germany), Hiwin Technologies (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Thailand), Janome (Japan), Hirata (Japan), and ADTECH (China) are a few major companies dominating the SCARA robot market. The key strategies adopted by most companies in the SCARA robot market are product launches, partnerships, and collaborations.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Reduce Human Efforts and Errors in Production Process

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of SCARA Robots in the Electronics Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Overall Installation Cost for Low Volume Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Labor Costs in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Growing Integration of SCARA Robots With AI and IoT Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Collaborative Robots

5.2.4.2 Interoperability and Integration Issues With SCARA Robots

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 SCARA Robot Market, By Payload Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 5.00 kg

6.2.1 SCARA Robots With Payload Capacity of Up to 5.00 kg Accounted for Largest Share in 2018

6.3 5.01-15.00 kg

6.3.1 Market for SCARA Robots With Payload Capacity Ranging 5.01-15.00 kg to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.4 More Than 15.00 kg SCARA Robots With Payload Carrying Capacity of More Than 15.00 kg Mainly Adopted in Automotive, and Metals and Machinery Industries



7 SCARA Robot Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handling

7.2.1 Handling Application Held Largest Share of Market in 2018

7.3 Assembling and Disassembling

7.3.1 SCARA Robots are Mainly Used for Small Products During Assembling and Disassembling Applications

7.4 Welding and Soldering

7.4.1 Welding and Soldering Application of SCARA Robots is Ideal for Small-Volume Production

7.5 Processing

7.5.1 Market for Processing Applications to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.6 Dispensing

7.6.1 SCARA Robots Provide Maximum Flexibility for Complex Dispensing Applications Such as Painting and Gluing

7.7 Others



8 SCARA Robot Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrical & Electronics

8.2.1 Electrical & Electronics Industry Accounted for the Largest Share of Market in 2018

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 SCARA Robots are Mainly Used for Assembling & Disassembling Applications in Automotive Industry

8.4 Metals & Machinery

8.4.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Material Handling, Assembly, and Dispensing Applications in Metals & Machinery Industry

8.5 Plastics, Rubbers, and Chemicals

8.5.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Handling Hazardous Explosive Substances in the Chemicals Industry

8.6 Precision Engineering and Optics

8.6.1 Precision Engineering and Optics Industry to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8.7 Food & Beverages

8.7.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Wide Range of Handling Processes

8.8 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

8.8.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Assembling and Packaging Medical Devices and Implants, and Custom Prescription Filling

8.9 Others



