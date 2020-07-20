$10+ Billion Worldwide Savory Ingredients Industry to 2027 - Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Savory Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Savory Ingredients market accounted for $5.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Changing consumer food preferences in developing regions and consumers' aversion to chemical food additives are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of processing and raw materials is restraining the market growth.



Savory ingredients are flavor enhancers that are added to food products to enhance their flavors and aroma without having the need to contribute the separate ones of their own. These are used in different applications in the food industry and used as a general tonic for the digestive tract and antiseptic properties.



Based on type, the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its cost-effectiveness and broad appliance in food applications. It is sodium salt of glutamic acid and is tasteless. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due shifting food consumption pattern, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income of the consumers in countries like China and India.



Some of the key players profiled in the Savory Ingredients Market include ABF Ingredients (OHLY), ADM, Ajinomoto Co Inc, AngelYeast Co Ltd, Cargill, Givaudan S.A., Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lesaffre Group, Novozymes, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise, Synergy Flavors, Tate & Lyle plc and Vedan International (Holdings) Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Savory Ingredients Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Service Provider

5.3 Aftermarket



6 Global Savory Ingredients Market, By Production Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heat Treatment

6.3 Acid Treatment

6.4 Maillard Reaction



7 Global Savory Ingredients Market, By Origin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Natural

7.2.1 Vegetable Extracts

7.2.2 Animal Derived

7.2.3 Microbial

7.3 Synthetic



8 Global Savory Ingredients Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder

8.3 Liquid

8.4 Other Forms

8.4.1 Spray

8.4.2 Paste



9 Global Savory Ingredients Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ribonucleotides

9.3 Yeast Extract

9.4 Starch

9.5 Protein

9.5.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

9.5.2 Hydrolyzed Animal Protein

9.6 Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

9.7 Nucleotides

9.8 Other Types

9.8.1 Soy Sauce Powder

9.8.2 Savory Spice Mix



10 Global Savory Ingredients Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food

10.2.1 Soup & Sauces

10.2.2 Snacks

10.2.3 Meat & Seafood

10.2.4 Prepared Meals

10.2.5 Dehydrated Noodles

10.2.6 Ready-To-Eat Meals

10.2.7 Seasonings

10.2.8 Pet Food

10.2.9 Dips

10.2.10 Bakery Products

10.3 Feedstuff



11 Global Savory Ingredients Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 ABF Ingredients (OHLY)

13.2 ADM

13.3 Ajinomoto Co Inc

13.4 AngelYeast Co Ltd

13.5 Cargill

13.6 Givaudan S.A.

13.7 Kerry Group plc

13.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.9 Lesaffre Group

13.10 Novozymes

13.11 Sensient Technologies Corporation

13.12 Symrise

13.13 Synergy Flavors

13.14 Tate & Lyle plc

13.15 Vedan International (Holdings) Limited



