10 Federal Self-Storage completes sale of 2nd asset in 1st Self-Storage Offering realizing a 3.1x equity multiple and 54% IRR

RALEIGH, N.C., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal is pleased to announce that on May 7th, 2020 the 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 1, LLC ("10FSSAC1") sold the second property from its original 10 property portfolio, the 10 Federal Self Storage – 1308 South Point Rd asset located in Belmont, NC for $2,475,000. 10FSSAC1 acquired the Belmont, NC asset almost 3 years earlier for $1,300,000 realizing a 54% IRR for the equity invested in that individual investment.

The goal of 10FSSAC1 & 10FSSAC2 is to acquire, renovate and convert self-storage properties to 10 Federal's unmanned, automated platform. Once converted, 10 Federal can efficiently and effectively operate the facilities using technology and remote support.

For more information on the offerings, please visit https://invest.10federal.com/properties/

SOURCE 10 Federal

Related Links

http://www.10federal.com

