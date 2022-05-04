10 Important Tips from the Water Sports Foundation to Keep Boaters Safe this Busy 2022 Boating Season

- Memorial Day is the Traditional Launch to Seasonal Boating Activity -

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 35% increase in new boat ownership and 415,000 new boaters taking to the waterways since 2020, boating participation will reach historic levels of participation this summer, says Water Sports Foundation Executive Director Jim Emmons.

With the Memorial Day holiday traditionally serving as the kick-off to summer boating activity, Emmons says the Water Sports Foundation is taking a pro-active approach to promoting safe boating strategies prior to the busy season.

"Especially with so many new boaters gearing up for a fun season of activity on our nation's crowded waterways, we felt it was important to share these tips to keep boaters safe and alert this year," said Emmons.

#1 – Take a Boating Safety Class or Refresher

The Water Sports Foundation recently reported a major surge in online education Water Sports Foundation Reports Pandemic Spike in Online Boater Education – Water Sports Foundation with many safety organizations now offering virtual training options in addition to traditional live instruction. In many states, new boaters are required to take mandated boater ed classes, but now there is a wealth of new online and hybrid classes also available on a variety of boating topics and for all skill levels, through public and private providers.

"Whether a seasoned skipper or a boating newbie, everyone can benefit from a boating safety class, especially when it's now just an easy click away," said Emmons. For a list of educational resources, check out the National Boating Safety Media Resource Center: Boating Safety Education – Water Sports Foundation

#2 – Buckle Up!

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning is the cause of death in 79 percent of fatal boating accidents where the cause of death was known; 86 percent of those drowning victims were not wearing life jackets. To maximize safety, make sure everyone on board has been properly fitted with a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, and wears it while underway.

#3 –Designate a Sober Skipper

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. In fact, where the primary cause was known, it was the leading factor in 23% of deaths.

"For the safety of not only your crew, but others sharing the waterways, we recommend avoiding alcohol altogether while boating, or at the very least, the driver should take the pledge to be a sober skipper," said Emmons. Video: Designated Sober Skipper – Family – Water Sports Foundation

About the Water Sports Foundation

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) is the non-profit educational arm of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA.net). The WSF National Public Relations Outreach including this press release is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

