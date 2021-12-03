10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health in 2022: Animal Protein Powers On

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Everyone knows what the trends are in health & nutrition. But New Nutrition Business 10 Key Trends is the only document that identifies the most important growth trends, and spells out the strategies you can use to connect to them - and create success for your business. It is unique in the food and beverage industry.

Written in an interesting and engaging style - unlike many industry publications - by people who have both industry experience and scientific knowledge, this is the only report that tells you the what, the why and - most importantly - the how, using real-world examples. This is why, for two decades, the smartest people in the business have used 10 Key Trends as a practical tool to help formulate strategy and innovation planning.

To help you figure out your strategy and NPD plans, 10 Key Trends sets out:

The 10 most important growth trends in nutrition & health.

The consumer, market and science drivers for each trend.

The direction of travel for each trend.

Which strategies you can use for each trend.

Which strategies are established paths and which are emergent opportunities.

Which strategies are higher-risk and which are lower-risk.

How each strategy is developing, using real-world examples.

Examples of failed strategies to help you avoid repeating common mistakes.

This report, both in its PDF and PPT forms, is laid out so that you can easily incorporate the data into your own presentations and use it with colleagues and customers.

Who will benefit from reading 10 Key Trends?

Brands, big or small, looking for a strategy direction or wanting to refine their strategy

Ingredient suppliers trying to understand the opportunities for their products and how to help their customers succeed

Researchers trying to figure out how to commercialise nutrition science

Start-ups (or anyone contemplating a start-up)

Investors looking to place their money wisely

For two decades, hundreds of companies have used 10 Key Trends as a way to formulate strategy and think about product development. Companies from American to Japan, Australia to France, and Sweden to South Korea all rely on this report and find themselves returning again and again to 10 Key Trends for guidance.



Key Topics Covered:

Key Trend summaries

Category opportunities

Mega Trend 1: Naturally Functional

1: Naturally Functional Mega Trend 2: Fragmentation of health beliefs

2: Fragmentation of health beliefs Mega Trend 3: Weight Wellness

3: Weight Wellness Mega Trend 4: Snackification at the heart of strategy

4: Snackification at the heart of strategy Mega Trend 5: Sustainability

5: Sustainability Key Trend 1: Carbs - better & fewer

Key Trend 2: Digestive Wellness diversifies

Key Trend 3: Fat fuels growth

Key Trend 4: Plants made convenient

Key Trend 5: Animal protein powers on

Key Trend 6: The plant protein paradox

Key Trend 7: Sweetness reinvented

Key Trend 8: Mood & mind

Key Trend 9: Emerging nutrient density

Key Trend 10: Provenance & authenticity

