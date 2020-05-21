10 Mile Solutions Joins Forces with McKenzie Intelligence Services and Launches COVID-19 Claims Dashboard in North America to Support Legal and Insurance Sectors

DENVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Mile Solutions , the North American partner for McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS) now offers the COVID-19 Claims Dashboard to help claims and legal teams understand the impact of COVID-19 with pinpoint accuracy. Users of the COVID-19 Claims Dashboard can visualize and download huge data sets to dynamically map and understand the impact of COVID-19.

County level COVID-19 cases and state level government enacted social restrictions from the MIS-Intel COVID-19 Claims Dashboard as of March 15, 2020.

MIS collates data from over 4,000 sources, dating to the start of the outbreak in January 2020. The dashboard contains information on travel restrictions, cancelled events, emergency, social, and economic measures, as well as the spread of the virus. All information is verified and linked to the original government sources. Users can visualize the data in an interactive dashboard or download it as a report to be stored in the claims file. Early adopters of the dashboard include the Lloyd's market and law firms across the USA.

"Contentious claims are arriving en-masse, stretching teams that are now geographically disparate and adapting to new working practices," said Vicky Mills, Chief Product Officer at MIS. "A safe pair of reliable and trusted hands are required to capture the data, store it, and make it available to use in a way that the market understands to help with claims clarity and payments."

"Insurance and legal teams are looking for a way to quickly and accurately process the influx of COVID-19 related claims," said Matt Wood, CEO at 10 Mile Solutions. "The COVID-19 Claims Dashboard allows users to identify all government regulations, down to the county level, improving the accuracy and efficiency of claims research."

Instead of relying on inconsistent and time-consuming search results, the COVID-19 Claims Dashboard provides a single source of the truth for verifying the circumstances of a loss.

10 Mile Solutions delivers operational intelligence solutions to help industries improve efficiency, reduce risk and lower costs. Our offering helps solve specific operational challenges for the infrastructure and insurance industries. We comb the world to bring a curated set of solutions to the North American markets, delivering tested products that are proven to successfully improve operations.

