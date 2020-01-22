10 Minutes to Dinner with These Cajun Butter Steak Bites

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ Pounds Steak

3 Tbsp. Tony's Original Creole Seasoning (Divided)

2 Tbsp. Neutral Oil (Grapeseed, Avocado, Canola or Vegetable)

¼ Cup Unsalted Butter

Diced Parsley (Optional)

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 2 Minutes Cook Time: 8 Minutes Serves: 6

Wash and dry the steak. Cutting steak against the grain into 1" x 2" strips. Add steak pieces to a medium bowl and add 2 tablespoons of Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Mix until seasoning evenly coats the meat. Heat a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat. Once the skillet is heated, add oil and swirl, coating the pan. Add steak pieces to the oiled pan, ensuring one large side of steak is touching the pan. Sauté for 90 seconds. Flip each piece onto the other large side. Sauté for an additional 90 seconds. Turn each piece so each is standing upright with the fat side touching the pan (rest the pieces against the edge of the pan if necessary). Sauté for 2-3 minutes to render the fat. If you're working with a piece of meat that doesn't have a side with fat, sauté each additional side for 30 seconds. These cooking instructions are for medium-done steak bites. For well-done, double cooking time. Remove steak bites from pan and set aside. Drain excess fat from the skillet, being sure to reserve the flavorful bits at the bottom. Return skillet to heat and turn to low. Add the butter and additional tablespoon of Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Stir to combine, being sure to scrape up any flavorful bits stuck to the bottom of the skillet. Add steak bites to the Cajun butter and toss to coat in sauce. Serve while warm.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

