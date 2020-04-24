10 New Jersey Community Colleges Launch A Gateway For Employers To Post Jobs And Reach Their Students And Alumni For Free

The CollegeCentral.com/njccjobs website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to New Jersey's community college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with temporarily closed or restricted campuses, and students having to return home.

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from 10 community and technical colleges, including Bergen Community College, Brookdale Community College, Hudson County Community College, Mercer County Community College, Middlesex County College, Ocean County College, Passaic County Community College, Raritan Valley Community College, Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland, and Salem Community College.

"The New Jersey Community Colleges Jobs Consortium provides our state's employers with one centralized job posting gateway to New Jersey's unique, job-ready community college talent. Signing up just once gives an employer unlimited posting opportunities statewide. That's powerful!" stated Gene Calderon, Career & Academic Counselor at Bergen Community College.

According to Tom Moore, Career Specialist at Passaic County Community College, "Geographically, the state is long and narrow. To a certain degree, employers tend to post based upon their proximity to the nearest community colleges, which can limit the audience. The Consortium offers a more effective talent-seeking solution since one posting can easily go statewide or to any combination of regional community colleges anywhere in New Jersey. This versatile feature streamlines the job posting process. We expect it will increase employment opportunities for all state community colleges."

As Letrice Thomas, Career Services Counselor, Mercer County Community College said, "There are countless job boards in the U.S. The New Jersey Community Colleges Jobs Consortium is unique because our State's jobs are not mixed in with and diluted by a national jobs database. NJ opportunities remain prominent and focused on the state's unique workforce needs while targeting emerging, New Jersey-educated students."

"Employers posting to the Consortium are specifically seeking students and alumni who will work in New Jersey," said Wendy Schnall, Career Services Advisor. "The vast majority of our community college graduates accept jobs in the State, so this a perfect match!"

Schnall added, "Many of our State's four-year college graduates are recruited by out-of-state employers and end up relocating outside of New Jersey. The Consortium's 10 community colleges, on the other hand, share a common goal: match New Jersey's employer needs to New Jersey's local college talent, and grow our State's workforce."

New Jersey community colleges enroll over 325,000 students at over 60 campuses, making them the largest provider of higher education in the state.*

Joe Pritchett, Career Counselor at Salem Community College pointed out, "As the state's smallest community college in the Consortium, we're excited about expanding job opportunities to our students and alumni. Now, our smaller campus together with the state's larger campuses can provide all of New Jersey's community college students greater access to an even larger pool of employers. This far exceeds the benefits of employers posting to our college alone."

According to Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® National Sales Manager, "The Consortium is launching, and at a time when employers need to target timely job postings in response to COVID-19; organizations are looking to hire college students and alumni willing and able to jump in to meet their state's, region's, or city's specific hiring conditions. New Jersey's community colleges are well positioned to help their State's economy rebound fast and to quickly fill the State's hiring needs in an era of rapid economic and technological change."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up: "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the state's economy by removing as many barriers as possible, simplifying the process and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The New Jersey Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that.

"CCN makes job posting free for all employers. It centralizes the task, so recruiters post just once to reach all New Jersey Consortium members' community college talent. These graduates have the skills. They are ready and eager to move directly into the local workforce. And they are who today's employers are looking for."

* New Jersey Council of County Colleges, accessed April 23, 2020, https://www.njccc.org/.

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have already registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs. CollegeCentral.com is absolutely free for any student enrolled at a U.S. college; alumnus/a of a U.S. college; community resident taking classes at a U.S. college; or student attending one of our partner high schools. To learn more, visit: CollegeCentral.com.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S. Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.

CONTACT:

Barbara Anderson

800-442-3614

[email protected]

SOURCE College Central Network

Related Links

https://www.collegecentral.com

