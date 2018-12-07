10 New Study Guides Available on Course Hero

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero , an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced the publication of 10 new study guides for students taking courses in College Algebra, Principles of Accounting, General Chemistry and Introduction to Sociology.

"At Course Hero, our mission is to help students graduate confident and prepared," said Andrew Grauer, cofounder and CEO of Course Hero. "Our Course Study Guides are created in partnership with educators and are designed to provide students with an accessible way of understanding the complex concepts being introduced in the classroom, engendering a more confident familiarity with the material."

Each guide includes quick summaries followed by in-depth explanations that are further bolstered by extensive illustrations and step-by-step examples that walk students through how to solve complex problems. They are available for students and educators to browse and share with classmates, friends, and colleagues.

Course Hero's growing library of Course Study Guides now includes 241 in-depth course study guides for 11 collegiate courses. The newly released guides are:

College Algebra:

Exponential Functions

Logarithmic Functions

Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Principles of Accounting:

Current Liabilities and Payroll

General Chemistry:

Radioactivity

Nuclear Chemistry

Introduction to Sociology:

Aging

Gender Stratification

Education

Family

In addition to these written guides, Course Hero is also developing videos for thousands of concepts, narrated by top educators in the field.

