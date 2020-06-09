10 Steps To Prepare Your Telehealth Services To Be Competitive In The Post-Crisis Normal--OPEN MINDS Announces June 11 Web Briefing

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a web briefing, 10 Steps To Prepare Your Telehealth Services To Be Competitive In The Post-Crisis Normal for executives of health and human service provider organizations. OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Lori Chase-Schmidt, J.D., will share how provider organizations can revisit their telehealth services to gain a competitive advantage in the post-COVID-19 market.

"Specialty health and human service providers had to ramp up telehealth capabilities overnight to deliver services during the pandemic. But now it's time to think about how to upgrade to sustain post-crisis service delivery," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "Provider organizations must stand up to competition from the tech giants that are rapidly increasing their health care footprint. For that, these organizations need systems that will make it feasible to deliver sophisticated, quality virtual care at reasonable costs," she added.

At the web briefing, Ms. Chase-Schmidt will discuss how provider organizations can scale up and upgrade their telehealth capabilities to lower cost and increase performance.

The web briefing will focus on how to

Design telehealth encounters to deliver the same kind of seamless experience consumers expect from any online service today.

Achieve efficiencies in billing, scheduling and administrative procedures to improve productivity and lower costs.

Identify and pursue new markets that are ready for virtual care as a result of the pandemic.

Measure the efficacy of telehealth services and demonstrate results to payers and consumers.

The web briefing includes live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts. Registration is free and limited to members of the OPEN MINDS Circle with Elite-level access. Contact 855-559-6827 or [email protected] if you do not have Elite-level access and want to sign up.

The web briefing is offered as part of The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market , a program designed to help executive teams strategically navigate the economic disruption and market turbulence caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency, while ensuring sustainability in the long-term.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

