DEER PARK, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with the very first putt back in 2004, Monster Mini Golf locations have been setting the standard for excellent Family Entertainment in their communities. September 28, 2019, Monster Mini Golf will be the official 10 Year Anniversary and Re-Grand Opening Extravaganza in Deer Park, NY. New owners John and Bethania Arlo are beyond excited. John Arlo exclaims, "Every Monster Mini Golf is a dynamic environment, from our guests to our team members. Watching families and friends enjoying something that is affordable and entertaining for all ages, is quite fulfilling." The location address is 410-C Commack Road Deer Park, NY 11729. Bethania Arlo adds, "We simply cannot wait to present our new and improved facility and experience to the communities that surround Deer Park. We have recently added a new Virtual Reality attraction and a new state-of-the-art arcade. Guests are going to love it!" During the 10 Year Anniversary and Re-Grand Opening Extravaganza, the first one hundred guests to enter the building will receive a FREE round of Mini Golf and a $5.00 Arcade Game Card. Also, all guests whom attend throughout the day will be able to enter to win one of three Monster Mania Birthday Party packages (valued at $300 per package).

Monster Mini Golf Deer Park, NY is an indoor Family Entertainment Center featuring an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a new Virtual Reality attraction, a new state-of-the-art arcade area and two lushly decorated Birthday Party & Event rooms. As you enter, the beaming blacklights bring to life local witty, comical and relatable pop culture artwork belonging to the Deer Park, surrounding cities and the state of New York, as well as the exciting animatronic monsters. To create an energetic soundtrack to the experience, upbeat music pours out of their own radio station. Monster Mini Golf offers affordable family-friendly fun, seven days a week, all year round. Being indoors, weather is never an issue.

Monster Mini Golf™, licensed by Monster Entertainment, is corporate based out Las Vegas, NV. Currently, they are an international franchise with thirty locations either open or in development in the United States and Canada, including a KISS™ by Monster Mini Golf ™(the legendary Rock Band), and Twilight™ Zone by Monster Mini Golf™ (the classic television series) as flagship locations in Las Vegas. For more in-depth information, please visit www.monsterminigolf.com.

