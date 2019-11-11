100,000 Students Participate in World's Largest Theology School Graduation

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- History was made in the educational world as a total of 100,764 seminary students graduated from Shincheonji Church of Jesus' tuition-free theology school.

The graduation was on November 10th and held in South Korea in three distinct location—Seoul Metropolitan Area, Busan, and Gwangju, as well as internationally through 112 countries around the world including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., El Salvador, Guatemala, Argentina, Mexico and Canada.



Shincheonji's theology school is divided into three levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced which covers content from Genesis to Revelation. The program studies prophecies promised in the Bible and explanation of fulfillment.



"The secrets of heaven that God fulfills are recorded in Revelation," said Chairman of Shincheonji Mr. Man Lee. "The Scriptures cannot be broken. The book of Revelation was written two thousand years ago but will fulfill exactly as it is recorded."

This innovative content is why students enroll in Shincheonji's theology school, despite criticism.

"I watched all the videos regarding Shincheonji produced by [South Korean] Christian broadcasting stations and knew all the rumors said online but I came to learn at Shincheonji because it is the only place where the word of life is," said Graduate Soo-ji Choi.

The growth of Shincheonji is expected to grow after the graduation. With the evangelism rate of graduates over 100%, currently 200,000 more students are enrolled in the theology program. Shincheonji is expected to exceed 1 million people in three years.

Representative Sue Kim explains the reason for the high amount of graduates this year. "From a survey we conducted of the graduation body, 41.7% were believers practicing their faith under denominations such as Protestantism, but saw corruption within their churches amongst their own pastors."

According to the Statistics of Crimes Committed by Korean Pastors, conducted by Shincheonji, pastors committed nearly 12,000 crimes from 2008~2018; of which 7,000 are from the Seoul and Geyonggi provinces.

Even historically, some pastors were known to worship other gods during the Japanese imperialism of Korea.

"This has caused alarm in many South Korean Christians who worry they will be led incorrectly, even receiving judgment from God if they are led astray by their church leaders," said Kim.

­­­"There must be a reality made according to Revelation. God's purpose is to harvest the ripe fruit of the seed sown 2,000 years ago to create the kingdom of God. God creates a new nation of God's new nation with people born of God's seed today," said Chairman Lee.

