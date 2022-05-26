100% AND MLB ALL-STAR FERNANDO TATIS, JR. DEBUT 2022 LIMITED-EDITION SPORT PERFORMANCE EYEWEAR COLLECTION

The new range of sport performance eyewear is available in some of the most popular 100% frames, such as SPEEDCRAFT® and S3. And new for the 2022 collaboration, this collection boasts the game-changing performance of HYPERCRAFT®, which features UltraCarbon technology, and is lighter, stronger, and more dynamic than any performance shield on the market. Also, for the smaller faces and younger athletes the collection offers SPEEDCRAFT® XS. Never miss a play with 100%'s HiPER Lens technology which ramps up contrast and enhances detail for depth-defining vision.

"I shared my vision and favorite colors with the 100% design team for this year's collaboration," said Fernando Tatis, Jr. "Ever since I was in the minor leagues, I wore a pink wristband to pay tribute to my mom. In bringing that same pink color to my sunglasses, I'm able to honor my mom and have a little fun with the design."

"We pride ourselves on working with athletes who have exemplary character, and who believe in always giving 100%" says VP of Global Marketing and Sales for 100%, Gwen van Lingen. "Fernando fits that mold and embodies the essence of our brand as a true collaborative partner. We couldn't be more excited to be able to witness his electrifying style of play right here in our backyard in San Diego."

The Collection is available at selected 100% Authorized Global Eyewear and Sporting Goods retailers as well as 100percent.com. Follow 100% on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, follow Fernando Tatis Jr. on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE 100%