100+ Beauty brands join forces for #CodeRed4Climate

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Zero Emissions Day, more than 100 beauty and wellness brands are using their dynamic influence to mobilize communities towards advocating for key climate policy from lawmakers through CodeRed4Climate.

The collective brands, whose online footprints exceed 40 million followers, are hitting pause on their social media platforms on Tuesday, September 21 in order to advocate for solutions to the growing climate crisis. The call to action directs consumers to join brands in calling their representatives to urge for new climate policy in key areas. A number of the participating companies, including Versed, Youth To The People and Tower 28 Beauty, are also shutting down their ecommerce sites for the day. The marketing blackout is accompanied by an open letter to Congress indicating the business leaders' support for lawmaker action on climate, in addition to a pledge of continued climate action signed by many of the brands.

CodeRed4Climate is aimed at closing the troubling gap between climate attitude and action. While polling shows that the majority of both Democrats and Republicans are concerned about global warming and think the government should be doing more to reduce the impacts of it, Congress has only passed one major energy bill in the last 14 years.

"It's not enough to care. Humankind must act—and to avoid disastrous consequences for generations to come, we must act together," states Melanie Bender, leader of CodeRed4Climate and Founding President of Versed, a Climate Neutral Certified skincare brand. "Beauty is an industry of trendmakers. We want to use that influence to kickstart a movement of climate responsibility and action—before it's too late."

The 100+ CodeRed4Climate participants range from small and medium-sized independent brands to publicly listed companies, and represent all sectors of the $500 billion beauty industry:

Skincare (e.g., Youth To The People, Peach & Lily, good light, KLUR)

Makeup (e.g., e.l.f. Cosmetics, UOMA Beauty, Milk Makeup, Kjaer Weis )

) Hair (e.g., Briogeo Hair Care, OUAI, Prose, Rizos Curls )

) Personal care (e.g., Nécessaire, Black Girl Sunscreen, frank body, Sol de Janeiro )

) Fragrance (e.g., Phlur)

Supplements (e.g., Ritual, 8Greens, Peak and Valley, Moon Juice)

Retail (e.g., IPSY, Follain, BoxyCharm)

Additional participating brands include: Versed, Act+Acre, Alpyn Beauty, Axiology, Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics, Beautycounter, BeautyUnited, Belle en Argent, Beneath Your Mask, BFA Industries, Biossance, Bliss, Bloomeffects, BYBI, Ciaté London, CLOVE + HALLOW, Cocokind, Common Heir, Crown Affair, Dae, Dear Brightly, Dieux, EADEM, Ellis Brooklyn, Fable & Mane, Farmacy, FEKKAI, Freck Beauty, Glow Recipe, Hanahana Beauty, Herbivore Botanicals, Hero Cosmetics, ILIA, INSERT NAME HERE, Iris&Romeo, Josie Maran, Keys Soulcare, Kinfield, KINSHIP, Kopari Beauty, Kosas, Krave Beauty, Lottie London, LYS Beauty, Mad Hippie, MAKE, MARA, maude, Minori, MOB Beauty, Naturium, Ode to Self Skincare, Odele, OffCourt, OSEA, Pacifica Beauty, Petite 'n Pretty, PLUS, Refreshments, Saie, SAINT JANE, Selfless by Hyram, SELFMADE, sk*p, Skin Proud, Summer Fridays, Susteau, Sweet Chef, Tenoverten, The Earthling Co., The INKEY List, Then I Met You, Topicals, Tower 28 Beauty, True Botanicals, Vamigas, Vintner's Daughter, Vive Cosmetics, WƎLL PEOPLE, Winky Lux, WLDKAT, Womaness, Yes To, Inc., Youthforia, ZitSticka, and 54 Thrones.

The initiative was developed by Versed in partnership with Youth To The People and Call4Climate , a project of nonprofit media lab, Fossil Free Media, that creates an easy way for everyone in the country to call their representatives in support of climate action. The CodeRed4Climate platform urges lawmakers to support climate policy in four key areas:

Clean Electricity Payment Program that cuts emissions and modernizes our grid

Directing 40% of funding to frontline communities

Ending subsidies for fossil fuel corporations

Formation of a Civilian Climate Corps that puts people to work

CodeRed4Climate was formalized in the 45 days since the release of the latest UN IPCC report, which heralds the climate crisis as a 'code red for humanity.' Rather than a one-time campaign, CodeRed4Climate will roll into Planet A, a movement of continued collaboration and action among the brands and offers a blueprint for climate action within other industries.

"If you've been waiting for a sign to get involved, this is it," says Bender.

For more information, visit CodeRed4Climate.org.

About CodeRed4Climate

CodeRed4Climate is a collective action of more than 100 beauty and wellness brands, using the space our industry occupies to mobilize critical climate solutions. CodeRed4Climate is a project of Versed and Fossil Free Media, and will roll into Planet A, a movement of brands and people committed to making real progress towards a cool climate future - before it's too late.

About Versed

Versed is vegan, clean, Climate Neutral Certified skincare here to bring you results that warrant restocking. Based in science and driven by community, our mission is simple: make good skin and clean products for all.

About Fossil Free Media

Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency through creative communications.

