100% Employee-Owned Resort Casino Company Buys Seabrook Greyhound Park

SEABROOK, N.H., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka Casino Resort, an established Nevada-based resort casino company, has purchased Seabrook Greyhound Park, a 75-acre property and 90,000 square foot facility in Seabrook, New Hampshire. The Park has a storied history as a destination for live racing, off- track betting, and charitable casino gaming since 1973.

One of only two employee-owned casino companies in the United States, Eureka is led by Greg Lee, chairman, and Andre Carrier, chief operating officer. Both men have deep ties to New Hampshire. Lee was a graduate of St. Paul's School in Concord and Carrier's family still resides in the Mount Washington Valley. Their connection to the Granite State and extensive industry experience inspired them to pursue the opportunity in Seabrook.

Eureka is a core values-centric organization and highly committed to treating its guests, communities, and employees with care, compassion, and dedication. These values and the Company's unique employee-ownership structure earned Eureka a spot on Fortune Magazine's Top 100 Medium Workplaces in America – 2018. Eureka continually seeks opportunities to make a positive impact wherever it operates, providing long-term employment and thoughtful engagement in local education and civic causes.

"We are excited to bring the opportunity for employee ownership to this legacy business. We look forward to bringing our corporate culture, and our desire to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests and the communities we serve, to New Hampshire," said Lee. "It feels great to be home," added Carrier. "Greg and I love the land and location of Seabrook Park as well as the business opportunity. We think we are able to bring some new energy to race wagering and our approach to business is really aligned with the charitable casino model in place in New Hampshire. We foresee doing a lot of good here while having a lot of fun."

Eureka will begin improvements to the facility immediately with construction beginning February 4th. The facility will remain open throughout the remodel. The casino, poker room, and simulcast/off-track betting areas will maintain customary operating hours. Eureka plans to transform the entire facility into the region's premier gaming, entertainment, and food and beverage destination, with the first full phase of development completed by August 2019.

"We will work hard to design and build a new facility that is welcoming and exciting to both first-time guests and the Park's long-time valued customers," said Carrier. "The Park has been a landmark in New Hampshire for nearly half a century and we take our responsibility seriously to make it a vibrant business and destination for many years to come."

For more information, please visit thenewseabrookpark.com.

About Eureka Casino Resort

Eureka is a 100% employee-owned casino resort company headquartered in Mesquite, Nevada, 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Company's signature property, The Eureka, is a premier destination for golfers and vacationers from across the globe. Visitors come to challenge themselves on some of the finest desert golf courses in the world or take in scenic views of Mesquite's red-topped mesas. The magic of The Eureka is the charm and beauty of its small-town home mixed with its big time fun, facilities, and service that rivals any five-star resort. Renowned not only for the work they do to serve their guests but also their community, The Eureka is a central pillar in essential charity and service programs throughout the region. Widely known for its quality service, products, and innovative community service, Eureka was most recently recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the Top 100 Medium Workplaces in America – 2018. Additional information is available at EurekaMesquite.com.

