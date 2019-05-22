100 Foreign Volunteers from 38 Countries Compete to be Urban Narrators at Yellow Crane Tower

WUHAN, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th CISM World Games will soon take place in Wuhan in October 2019. Wuhan's landmark Yellow Crane Tower launched the Selection of 2019 Yellow Crane Tower Foreign Volunteers this March, with the theme "Meeting Military World Games, Telling Stories of Wuhan". Over 1,000 foreign students in Wuhan signed up for the event, and eventually 91 students from 38 countries including Canada, Russia, Thailand and South Africa were selected as candidate volunteers for Yellow Crane Tower Park. The contestants told stories of Wuhan through ancient poem recitation, martial arts demonstration, calligraphy demonstration and other shows. Yellow Crane Tower will continuously provide theoretical and practical training to the candidate volunteers at the next stage and assess them in September. All qualifiers through assessment will go on duty in October as narrators for global tourists.