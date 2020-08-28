100%® Launches Peter Sagan Limited Edition Collection in Time for Tour Debut

"This has been an extraordinary year and we wanted to do something unique to celebrate Peter's return to racing at the Tour," says 100% CEO Ludo Boinnard. "The design is truly unlike anything we've done before, and it's sure to make Peter pop out of the peloton."

The Peter Sagan Limited Edition "White/Gold" Collection will be available to consumers across the Speedcraft®, S3® ,and S2® styles. The S3 is loaded with the most advanced technology and will be Sagan's eyewear of choice at this year's Tour. The S3 blends form and function at the highest level. The superb peripheral field of view, great protection and an uncompromising fit makes the S3 a great choice for fast riding and racing. The cylindrical shield of the Speedcraft offers 360-degree visibility and protection in the most extreme racing conditions. The lower-profile S2 is the most versatile sports-performance eyewear on the market and is ideal for everyday performance across a wide range of sports.

"For me, working with 100% isn't just about having the most advanced optics in the peloton, it's also about being able to collaborate on unique designs like the White/Gold Collection," Sagan said. "These sunglasses are a reflection of my personality and the way I race. It's the fifth time we've collaborated on special edition eyewear and they keep getting better. I can't wait to wear them at the Tour de France."

All three styles are designed in California and made in Italy, using Ultra HD lenses manufactured in France from shatter and impact-resistant polycarbonate. They will retail for $220 (USD) and will be available at 100percent.com and select cycling retailers around the world.

100% will also be debuting a Peter Sagan Limited Edition 24-karat gold Speedtrap®. With this collaboration, Sagan and 100% have conceived a real breathtaking 24-karat gold-coated performance lens. Only 50 of these one-of-a-kind sunglasses will be produced, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athlete Foundation.

For more information about all 100% styles, visit us online at 100%. #100PercentTogether #SeeMoreOfWhatMatters #ride100Percent

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today's most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

100% is inspiring a new generation of athletes and asking them: "How much effort do you give?" The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time and reigning UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, 2019 MLB rookie of the year Pete Alonso and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

