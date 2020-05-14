$100 Million Academy Launches, Giving Entrepreneurs Direct Access to Top Industry Leaders

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading businessmen are on a quest to help aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners write their own success stories through the newly launched online education platform $100 Million Academy. The learning membership platform brings together some of the best digital marketers, salespeople, e-commerce experts, and top executives in an effort to help people get direct access to a wealth of information that can help aspiring entrepreneurs or business owners increase their income and learn from professionals at the top of their game. Founded by leading businessmen, Joel Marion, Dan Fleyshman, and Cody Sperber, the $100 Million Academy offers a wide range of knowledgeable courses that cover essential topics like email marketing, branding, mastering e-commerce sales, generating cash flow, and scaling up a business, among many others.

"We created this program because we wanted to help more people accomplish greater things," shares $100 Million Academy Co-Founder and real estate investor Cody Sperber. "If you're sitting at home, you're uncertain, you don't know what to do, you don't know what to sell, you don't know what the first step is, the $100 Million Academy has the plan. We cover everything from mindset and motivation to SEO training and scaling your business, and offer daily live classes as well."

The $100 Million Academy founders include nine-figure business owner, world's #1 Email Marketer, and five-time bestselling author Joel Marion; A-list celebrity, social media mogul and history's youngest founder of a public company Dan Fleyshman; and real estate investor whose closed over $450 million in deals, and three-time Inc. Award Winner Cody Sperber. Members receive one-on-one business strategy sessions, discounts on software, exclusive invites to events, live daily classes with industry legends, daily trainings, giveaways, and exclusive courses from nine-figure entrepreneurs. A monthly membership costs $100 per month.

"Entrepreneurs need to stick together during times like these," adds Co-Founder and serial entrepreneur, Dan Fleyshman. "One thing we want people to understand is that the $100 Million Academy is not an online course that teaches the newest fads or unproven theories. This is a platform where you can acquire real income-generating skills from people who have already experienced success and failures."

To learn more about the $100 Million Academy, including their programs, instructors, and specific terms and benefits, you may visit www.100millionacademy.com.

About the $100 Million Academy

