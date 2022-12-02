100% NORG SNOW GOGGLE WINS 2022 ISPO AWARD

Flagship Goggle Norg leads the revolutionary new class of Snow Goggles launched by 100% – Dedicated by Design

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% is proud to announce that the Norg Snow Goggle has won the 2022 ISPO AWARD for Design and Innovation. The Norg is the flagship model in the 2022-23 Snow Goggle Collection, which made its global debut last month. Norg is equipped with 100% proprietary 3DPlane Molded Lens Technology first introduced in 2019 with their revolutionary MX & MTB goggle, the Armega.

100% CEO and Co-founder Ludo Boinnard said, "When we began building our new Collection of Snow Goggles over 2 years ago, we focused on the features that matter most to skiers and snowboarders. It was instantly clear that we would apply to Norg all our experience and innovative technologies such as our revolutionary 3DPlane Molded Lens Technology coupled with HiPER® Lens Filtration & Ultra HD Lens Clarity.

Boinnard added, "We are deeply honored to have 100% Norg recognized by the 2022 ISPO AWARDS for Design and Innovation and we can celebrate the hard work our entire team has put towards building this incredible first Snow Collection offered by 100%."

To complement 3DPlane Molded Lens Technology, the Norg goggle utilizes the Gravit8 quick change lens system comprised of 8 strategically placed magnets allowing you to quickly adapt to volatile winter conditions and ever-changing light.

Visit 100percent.com to learn more about the company's revolutionary new class of Snow Goggles. The introductory styles Norg, Snowcraft, and Okan are purpose-built to enhance the on-snow experience for riders of all levels.

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel, and sports protection. 100% empowers the most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports. The roots of 100% date back to 1982 when the superstars of Motocross wore the original 100% logo as a badge of honor on their race gear and helmets. Today, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of athletes in various disciplines of sport, and asking them the original tagline: "How much effort do you give?"

The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes including seven-time Tour de France Green Jersey winner, and three-time road cycling World Champ, Peter Sagan; two-time 450 AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb; Olympic Gold Medalist, UCI cross-country mountain bike world, and European Champ Jolanda Neff; Five-time UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni; #1 ranked long-course Triathlete in the World, Gustav Iden; Olympic Gold Medalist and X-Games Champion snowboard superstar Zoi Sadowski-Synnott; Olympic Gold Medalist Freestyle Skier Nico Porteous; four-time Olympic Gold medaling biathlon sensation, Johannes Thingnes Boe; MLB All Star Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr.

Contact: [email protected]

