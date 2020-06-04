­100% of Residents and Associates Test Negative for COVID-19 at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

"I am blessed to work beside an amazing and selfless team, who is willing to give it their all and maintain a positive and loving attitude towards residents, families, and each other," says Doris Acevedo, Executive Director of Market Street East Lake . "As we are fighting the COVID-19 war, we have come together as a team and will emerge as a family."

Executive Director Acevedo attributes their success to early and consistent education with staff, the steady communication and support from their senior leadership at Watercrest Senior Living, and a strong relationship with their local emergency management teams. Acevedo expresses heartfelt thanks to Pinellas County Emergency Management for their endless support and for delivering personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of both the staff and the residents. The Market Street team also thanks Assistant Chief George Bessler of the East Lake Tarpon Special Fire Control District for conducting their Fit Test for N95 masks.

"Our team works tirelessly to ensure the safety and good health of our residents," says Danielle Orsello-Simpson, Resident Wellness Director of Market Street East Lake. "I am honored to work with such a dedicated team willing to go above and beyond."

Market Street Memory Care Residence is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The family members of residents at Market Street East Lake have expressed their appreciation for the safety protocols because it means that their loved ones continue to be the top priority. The team helps to ease anxiety by providing weekly communication and updates of resident's daily activities and overall well-being.

As the Market Street team informed resident family members of the negative test results, the reactions were heartfelt. "This is indeed fantastic news and feels like a miracle," says the daughter of resident, Betty Ann. "I know it's mostly because of all the hard work you are all doing. Please know that everyone is appreciated. I don't know if we will ever be able to thank you properly for the selflessness you are all showing every day."

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For more information, contact the community at 727-202-9314.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

