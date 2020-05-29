100% of Residents and Associates Test Negative for COVID-19 at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast

A team of EMS, National Guard and Health Department nurses assembled at Market Street Memory Care Residence in Palm Coast, Florida to facilitate the testing of each and every resident and associate at the community. The process took nearly 4 hours and the end result brought smiles to the faces of all: their community had zero positive test results for COVID-19.

"There isn't another team or place I would choose to fight this COVID-19 war with," says Janell Dunn, Executive Director of Market Street Palm Coast. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's compliance, positivity, and ability to adapt to a roller-coaster of constant change. Our team has come together, looking out for each other, our residents, and our families to ensure the continued health and well-being of everyone involved."

Executive Director Dunn notes a number of key factors have played a role in the safety of their community. The community maintained one point of entry, with the concierge leading the role of compliance in safety protocols, handwashing, and screening all individuals for any symptoms. Staff with even the slightest symptoms were not allowed to work without prior testing. Thanks to the early preparedness of Wellness Director Deanna Nichols, proper gear and hand sanitizer was already in place at the start of safety orders and the housekeeping staff played a critical role in sanitizing high-touch areas, such as Market Plaza, dining, and the resident's apartment doors.

Dunn also attributes their success to early and consistent education with staff, the steady communication and support from their senior leadership at Watercrest Senior Living, and a strong relationship with the Health Department who proved very responsive in answering questions and providing immediate testing.

"Our staff continues to work tirelessly in following all CDC guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable population," says Deanna Nicholas, Wellness Director of Market Street Palm Coast. "We are so thankful to the Flagler County Health Department and our community for their continued support. Our resident families and staff sacrifice daily and will continue to do so, to maintain Market Street Palm Coast as a COVID-free space for our loved ones."

Market Street Memory Care Residence is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The family members of residents at Market Street Palm Coast have expressed their appreciation for the safety protocols because it means that their loved ones continue to be the top priority. The team has helped ease anxiety by providing weekly communication and updates of resident's daily activities and overall well-being.

"Our families have been celebrating the test results with us and congratulating our team for all we are doing to keep everyone safe," says Christine Singura McGrath, Community Relations Director at Market Street Palm Coast. "I couldn't be prouder of our team and the countless hours of hard work placed each day to care for every resident at Market Street. I love my role and I'm truly proud to have been part of this team from day one!"

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For more information, contact Christine McGrath, Community Relations Director at 386-261-1340.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

