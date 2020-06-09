100% of Residents and Associates Test Negative for COVID-19 at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera

"We are very proud of our associates taking extra precautions on their days off," says Rosemarie Reid, Executive Director of Market Street Viera . "As a team, we have all worked so hard to keep COVID-19 out of our community."

Executive Director Reid notes a number of key factors attributed to their results, including early and consistent education with staff, the steady communication from their senior leadership at Watercrest Senior Living, strict adherence to safety protocols, and the housekeeping staff continuously sanitizing high-touch areas.

"We will get tested over and over again if it means keeping our residents safe," stated a resident care associate at Market Street Viera. "Our residents come first; they are our priority."

Market Street Memory Care Residence is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The family members of residents at Market Street Viera have expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the safety protocols because it means that their loved ones continue to be the top priority. The team has helped ease anxiety by providing weekly communication and updates of resident's daily activities and overall well-being.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-253-6321.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

