100% TAKES ON THE MOUNTAIN WITH THEIR FIRST COLLECTION OF SNOW GOGGLES

The 100% Snow Program is the continuance of a path forged by bold innovation by the number one goggle brand in the world.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100%® unveils the 2022/23 Snow Collection created by world-class designers & engineers in California. The debut series was developed to exceed the performance expectations of top global snow athletes while catering to the weekend warriors and welcoming new adventurers to the mountains.

100% is proud to introduce the new Snow Collection, with progressive technology and unmatched design. The introductory styles Norg, Snowcraft, and Okan are purpose-built to enhance the on-snow experience for riders of all levels.

"With our brand's first Snow Goggle Collection, we are authoring a new chapter for 100%," says VP of Global Marketing and Sales, Gwen van Lingen. "Having performance at the core of our brand is very important, but continuing to showcase bold creative design that we apply to all products we make is just as important. We saw an opportunity to really innovate and jumped at it, and we truly believe that the new snow goggle collection is going to shake up the industry."

"My partnership with 100% has given me unwavering confidence, as the team at 100% understands the performance requirements needed at the top level of competition," says Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. "I was thrilled to showcase the new 100% Snow goggles during the 2022 Olympics, the product was exactly what I needed to compete on a global stage, amongst the world's greatest athletes."

THE unBREAKable MOLD - Our Flagship Norg goggle is equipped with our proprietary 3DPlane™ Molded Lens Technology, which harnesses the power of the technology from our revolutionary Armega goggle. The unique lens design provides unparalleled structural integrity, enabling the frame to remain soft and comfortable. Coupled with our Gravit8™magnetic quick change lens system, enabling quick adaptation in every condition mother nature can throw at them (MSRP $250.00 USD).

EXPECTATIONS, SURPASSED & EXPANDED - Snowcraft and its larger sibling, Snowcraft XL set the benchmark for a premium performance snow goggle series — delivering the utmost protection, visibility, and comfort for optimal performance on the mountain. The lenses in the Snowcraft series are interchangeable between both models (MSRP $180.00 USD).

FASHIONABLY FUNDAMENTAL - The Okan charges forward with premium performance and value in mind. Okan is everything you need, and nothing you don't. With a premium lens, the goggles are perfect for the every-day rider. From the summit through the park, Okan offers an ample field of view with anti-fog and superior comfort. Every lens features premium mirror HiPER® tints for increased contrast and clarity (MSRP $110.00 USD).

Keep your eyes out for more behind the inspirational global campaign of the Norg Snow Goggle by 100%, created by world-renowned artist and photographer, Thibaut Grevet.

