100%® UNVEILS UNIQUE RETRO STYLED TAKE ON TRENDING GLACIER PERFORMANCE EYEWEAR

The newest performance sunglass features everything 100% does best. From no-slip grip for optimal fit, to premium lenses and coatings, for superior optical clarity and protection. NORVIK was developed to meet the demands of the 100% roster of world-class endurance athletes.

"NORVIK is a trend-setter engrained with inventive technology which functions to perform in a variety of conditions all while keeping lifestyle in mind," said Gwen Van Lingen, VP of Global Sales & Marketing. "With the versatility of NORVIK, you can confidently take your look 'off the field,' and into the coffee shop."

Purpose-built side shields add additional protection from the elements and unwanted peripheral glare. The new style also features premium lens options engineered to the highest quality standards in the industry. HiPER® Lens Technology ramps up contrast and amps up colors for optimal clarity and sharper vision.

NORVIK also comes with extra lenses for a quick change to ensure utmost performance in all light conditions. NORVIK is also offered in a Polarized Lens option. 100% Proprietary Polarized lens provides light-filtering polarization, cutting glare without compromising digital screens, phones or GPS instruments.

About 100%®

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel, and sports protection. 100% empowers the most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

The roots of 100% date back to 1982 when the superstars of Motocross wore the original 100% logo as a badge of honor on their race gear and helmets. Today, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of athletes in various disciplines of sport, and asking them the original tagline: "How much effort do you give?"

The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes including seven-time Tour de France Green Jersey winner, and three-time road cycling World Champ, Peter Sagan; two-time 450 AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb; Olympic Gold Medalist, UCI cross-country mountain bike world, and European Champ Jolanda Neff; Five-time UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni; #1 ranked long-course Triathlete in the World, Gustav Iden; Olympic Gold Medalist and X-Games Champion snowboard superstar Zoi Sadowski-Synnott; four-time Olympic Gold medaling biathlon sensation, Johannes Thingnes Boe; MLB All Stars Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. and San Diego Padres shortstop sensation Fernando Tatis Jr.

