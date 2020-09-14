$100k in Guaranteed Life Insurance Now Available Through WAEPA

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

"At a time with so much uncertainty, we wanted to provide Feds with a worry-free process to secure life insurance," explained Stephanie Baker, Senior Vice President, Member Services, at WAEPA. "Through this promotion, Feds can complete their entire application online, and can rest assured they will be covered, regardless of their medical history."

"At WAEPA, we are proud to support Feds by giving them the coverage they need, with the convenience and price they want," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "This guaranteed offer provides Feds and their families protection to help protect their financial future, which is vital now more than ever."

This offer is only available for a limited time and expires on November 8, 2020. To learn more about WAEPA's $100k Guaranteed Issue Group Term Life Insurance and to apply, please visit: https://www.waepa.org/100k

About WAEPA

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members. For more information, visit waepa.org, or give us a call at (888) 353-1308.

