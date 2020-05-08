100th Anniversary Limited Edition of "YANAGIYA Pomade" Launched at BEAMS JAPAN

TOKYO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanagiya Honten Co., Ltd. has launched "YANAGIYA 1615 100th Anniversary Pomade," a limited 100th anniversary edition of "YANAGIYA Pomade," which has been sold since 1920. It went on sale from April 29, 2020, at stores of BEAMS JAPAN, a retail chain of Beams Co., Ltd. (located in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo).

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202004289485-O4-1GX4XTo5)

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202004289485-O1-RxIvdf4s)YANAGIYA

Pomade, launched in 1920, has been long loved as a Japanese hairstyling item, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In commemoration of its 100th anniversary, the company released "YANAGIYA 1615 100th Anniversary Pomade" in a limited quantity.

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202004289485-O2-BNx92eW3)

(Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202004289485-O3-8OFhk0TZ)

The ingredients contained in this product are mainly plant-derived ingredients such as "mokuro" (Japanese wax), which has been used for hairstyling and polishing, as well as natural castor oil, traditionally used for hairdressing. These plant ingredients contribute to strong adhesiveness for effective styling of men's hard and thick hair, such as side-parted and combed-back.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary, the limited edition adopts an original aluminum container that gives a sense of ownership. While keeping the traditional houndstooth design that has been used since the middle of the Showa era (1950s), it gives a stylish impression that can easily adapt to modern times.

The "YANAGIYA 1615 100th Anniversary Pomade," an anniversary limited edition of the company's long-seller item that has been loved for generations in Japan for hairdressing, is exclusively available at BEAMS JAPAN, a shop for testing sales that conveys Japan to the world.

Special website for "YANAGIYA 1615 100th Anniversary Pomade":

https://www.pomade.jp/

*Japanese text only

Click here for product details:

http://products.yanagiya-cosme.co.jp/category/C_700/4903018119398.html?__lang=en

Product Features

100th anniversary limited edition of a long-seller

Excellent hairstyling ability for men's hard hair

Hairstyle kept all day long

Hairdressing agent made with traditional plant-derived ingredients

Limited edition only available at BEAMS JAPAN stores

stores Made in Japan

Product overview

Product name: YANAGIYA 1615 100th Anniversary Pomade

Price: JPY1,500 (excluding tax)

(excluding tax) Volume: 80g

Product size: W75 x H24 x D75mm

Release date / locations

Friday, April 29, 2020

Exclusively sold at BEAMS JAPAN , BEAMS JAPAN SHIBUYA, BEAMS JAPAN KYOTO , and BEAMS Official Online Shop

YANAGIYA Pomade

A hairdressing agent made from plant-derived ingredients such as natural castor oil and mokuro (Japanese wax). Since its launch in 1920, it has been widely used by Japanese people and has become a staple product that played a part in the hairstyling culture in modern Japanese history, for example, combed-back and "regent" (slicked sideways) hairstyles.

Official website: https://www.yanagiya-cosme.co.jp/eng/index.html

SOURCE Yanagiya Honten Co., Ltd.