101 Financial Promotes Lei Akina to Vice President of Instructor Development

OREM, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Good people are sometimes hard to find and great people almost impossible," says Alan Akina, President, and CEO of 101 Financial on the promotion of Lei Akina (no relation) to Vice President of Instructor Operations. 101 Financial's vast network of instructors helps tens of thousands of individuals and families stay focused on our mission to help people improve their lives through better money management.

Founded by CEO Alan Akina in 2002, over the past two decades, 101 Financial has helped thousands of people take control of their money and achieve their financial goals. "I can't tell you how excited my executive team and I are to have Lei join us on the corporate side at 101. What she brings to the table will be a game changer as 101 Financial enters the next 20-year phase of our company. I believe that our Instructor team will fall in love with her because of her heart. She cares about each of them and their financial well-being, business success, and families. She understands what it takes to be successful as a Certified 101 Instructor. The success of her 101 Financial Students is a testament to knowing what our students need to change their financial lives. She passes on that knowledge and enthusiasm to each Instructor in our network," Akina states.

Lei Akina has worked with 101 Financial for over 10 years as a Master Instructor and in Instructor leadership. Lei Akina says, "I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to join the corporate team. I look forward to working alongside the entire 101 team of Instructors to help them level up their success in helping more families. What we do here at 101 is life-changing and people need our help more than ever."

The company has become a leading provider of financial education featuring know-how cashflow management and reducing debt through personal finance classes. The courses have a major advantage over other online or app-based products as each personal finance course features a personal financial Instructor that works one-on-one with each student.

When 101 Financial opened its doors and began providing personal finance education to the people of Hawaii, the unique approach rapidly expanded across the US. Our award-winning programs and services are available nationwide. We are proud to have helped thousands of people improve their finances and save billions of dollars in interest. The 99 Personal Finance Class includes better budgeting and credit building. This personal finance class is focused on personal finance for beginners, however even seasoned individuals and families benefit from learning new tactics and using the online app and tools. The 101 Financial Personal Finance 101 Class expands your toolset for rapidly paying off debt through a close working relationship with your Certified 101 Instructor.

The 101 Personal Finance Class includes:

Continue projecting and increasing cash flow

Continue building a more extensive, positive credit history

Master accelerated debt elimination with smart banking techniques

101 Financial has extended its product line and financial education reach to include workplace wellness and well-being classes focused on employers and HR Teams. Additionally, the 99 Course has been expanded to include components that allow college students to apply to their Universities for College credit where prior learning courses are accepted. The new personal finance college course called the 101 Financial 99 Collegiate Course is now available to college students across the US. The powerful personal finance software includes budgeting, cash flow, and debt reduction strategies. Their courses continue with the powerful 101 course that includes Saving and budgeting · Interest and debt · Investments and retirement · Income and benefits · Housing · Car expenses · Taxes and more. The 101 course also includes strategies for finding personal finance loans that allow free cash flow to help in reducing debt.

This unique program combines 101 Financial's proven debt reduction process with powerful cash flow and budgeting tools. With 101 Financial's help, you can finally break free from the chains of debt and start building a brighter future for yourself and your family. Contact 101 Financial today for a free consultation.

Start by downloading the book by Alan Akina, https://www.superdupersimplebooks.com/

The Super Duper Simple Book On Money.

About 101 Financial

Since 2002, we've helped tens of thousands of people across the U.S. learn the foundations of finance, save over a billion dollars in interest, and find financial peace of mind. Founded by CEO Alan Akina, with offices in Orem, Utah, and Kahuku, Hawaii, over 1000 Certified Financial Fitness Instructors are located across the United States ready to provide financial guidance to individuals and families. 101 Financial offers a series of personal finance classes each with a focus on moving everyone down the path of personal financial success. 101 Financial created their workplace wellness benefits program for companies to offer these personal financial courses to their employees as part of their workplace well-being programs. 101 Financial also offers a Wealth Academy that provides various learning and investing opportunities.

Visit www.101financial.com and www.101financialworkplacewellness.com for more information.

