10:30 AM EST THIS MORNING: National Press Club, Free Austin Tice Coalition partners to provide update on “NIGHT OUT FOR AUSTIN TICE” campaign

LIVESTREAM LINK: https://www.press.org/events/press-briefingupdate-night-out-austin-tice-campaign

In April of 2018 the FBI offered a reward of $1 million for information leading to the safe return of Austin Tice. In an effort to intensify the search for Tice, the National Press Club, along with other Free Austin Tice Coalition partners, announced the "Night Out For Austin Tice" initiative – a national awareness and fundraising campaign to take place in restaurants across the country on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds made at their establishments on May 2 to a fund aimed at doubling the FBI's $1 million reward.

Since November launch the coalition partners have been organizing and planning the May 2 event which currently has 21 restaurants in 5 states and the District of Columbia participating. At the press conference on March 8, International Women's Day, the Free Austin Tice Coalition will make a major announcement – the addition of an influential new partner, Women Chefs and Restaurateurs. The national association of more than 1,000 women restaurant owners and chefs from across the country will join existing partners: the National Press Club, The Washington Post, McClatchy, Reporters Without Borders, Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, and Georgetown University.

For updates and more information on this project, and to learn more about Austin Tice, please visit http://www.press.org/austin.

