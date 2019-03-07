10:30 AM EST THIS MORNING: National Press Club, Free Austin Tice Coalition partners to provide update on "NIGHT OUT FOR AUSTIN TICE" campaign
Mar 08, 2019, 11:02 ET
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club and its Free Austin Tice Coalition partners will hold a news conference on Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the progress of NIGHT OUT FOR AUSTIN TICE -- a campaign announced this past November to raise reward money for information leading to the safe return of Austin Tice, the award-winning journalist who was taken hostage in August of 2012 while covering the civil war in Syria.
WHEN:
10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8
WHERE:
The Zenger Room of the National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW (13th floor) Washington, DC, 20045
WHO:
Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak, President of the National Press Club;
Kristin Lee-Charlson, Executive Director, Women Chefs and Restaurateurs;
Jamie Leeds of Jamie Leeds Restaurants Group (JLR Group);
Ruth Gresser, Owner and Chef of Pizzeria Paradiso;
Josh Funk, President and CEO of TFP Restaurants & Co;
Austin's parents, Marc and Debra Tice, will participate via Skype.
LIVESTREAM LINK: https://www.press.org/events/press-briefingupdate-night-out-austin-tice-campaign
BACKGROUND:
In April of 2018 the FBI offered a reward of $1 million for information leading to the safe return of Austin Tice. In an effort to intensify the search for Tice, the National Press Club, along with other Free Austin Tice Coalition partners, announced the "Night Out For Austin Tice" initiative – a national awareness and fundraising campaign to take place in restaurants across the country on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds made at their establishments on May 2 to a fund aimed at doubling the FBI's $1 million reward.
Since November launch the coalition partners have been organizing and planning the May 2 event which currently has 21 restaurants in 5 states and the District of Columbia participating. At the press conference on March 8, International Women's Day, the Free Austin Tice Coalition will make a major announcement – the addition of an influential new partner, Women Chefs and Restaurateurs. The national association of more than 1,000 women restaurant owners and chefs from across the country will join existing partners: the National Press Club, The Washington Post, McClatchy, Reporters Without Borders, Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, and Georgetown University.
For updates and more information on this project, and to learn more about Austin Tice, please visit http://www.press.org/austin.
PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561
