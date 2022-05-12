1040 Abroad offers an incentive to existing customers to refer a friend, while reminding expatriates of the upcoming June 15, 2022 deadline

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1040 Abroad, a leading tax preparation service for U.S. expats, today announced its new refer a friend program. The program offers a $25 gift card for every referral who signs up for 1040 Abroad.

"As the tax filing deadline for U.S. expats approaches June 15, we want to provide incentives for existing customers who recommend U.S. Tax Services to their friends and family," said Olivier Wagner, Managing Director of 1040 Abroad. "Since people tend to rely on the advice of others when it comes to tax preparation, we believe this is an excellent way to encourage others to file their taxes in dollars."

The refer-a-friend process can be done directly on the 1040 Abroad website. Current 1040 Abroad customers fill out a simple online form to invite friends to sign up for the many expat tax services available.

Rewards for current customers are accrued based on each referral using the USD tax refund service. Once a customer refers five friends, he will receive a $125 gift card. Gift cards are sent once each referrer has completed their dollar tax preparation.

