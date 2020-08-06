$105+ Billion Worldwide Glass Packaging Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glass Packaging market accounted for $63.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $105.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging sectors and increasing consumer demand for safe and healthier packaging are driving market growth. However, the growing use of substitutes such as plastics is hampering market growth.



The glass is considered as the safest choice for the packaging products particularly food products and drugs. They are used to avoid contamination of any chemical or another foreign element to the food particles. Glass bottles and jars are available in various sizes, colours, and shapes. This can ensure its consistent usage, worldwide, across a range of end-user industries, despite the heavy competition from plastic packaging.



Based on the application, the pharmaceutical/healthcare segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its non-toxicity and reusability and expanding pharmaceutical sector in the developing countries. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumption of beer, the ageing population of the nation which is fuelling the market for pharmaceutical packaging and consumer awareness related to the health and environmental benefits of glass bottles.



Some of the key players profiled in the Glass Packaging Market include Vitro Packaging, LLC., Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Vetropack Holding AG, Saint Gobain S.A., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Bormioli Rocco SPA, Vidrala S.A., and Amcor Limited.



