10T Tech and Hanhaa XG Enter into 3 Year Consumer eSIM Agreement

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech Limited, a eSIM Solutions Company based in Hong Kong, and Hanhaa XG Company Limited, UK's most exciting full-service Mobile Carrier, are proud to announce the signing of a 3 year contract to provide GSMA Consumer compliant eSIM activation service.

This advanced Mobile Telecoms service will allow Smartphone and tablet owners with the latest Apple iPhones, iPads and Google Pixel 3a and 4 devices to sign up to Hanhaa XG's pre and post paid Mobile Plans by visiting their local service center to download and activate the eSIM Profile.

eSIMs or embedded SIMs are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the service signing chief executive officer Ian Maciver said, "At the moment, only selected phones support eSIM in addition to a physical SIM card, but eventually all phones, tablets and wearables will only have eSIM."

He added, "The planned Digital Sign up experience is in line with Hanhaa XG's continual efforts to be the most innovative mobile carrier in UK, constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Hanhaa XG eSIM service will be available to its existing and new customer in Q1 2020.

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee access to GSMA Compliant Consumer eSIM Solution and is aimed at Global Tier 2, 3 and MVNO carriers.

