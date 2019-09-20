10T Tech and MySIM Launch MySIM Consumer eSIM Service

PARIS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech Limited, an eSIM solutions company based in Hong Kong, and MySIM, France's most exciting and innovative global roaming service provider, are proud to announce the launch of France's first roaming-focused digital eSIM service using 10T Tech's GSMA Consumer eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced mobile telecoms service allows smartphone owners with the latest Apple iPhones, iPads and Google Pixel 3 and 3a devices to sign up for MySIM's international roaming mobile plans by purchasing a MySIM QR code from multiple channels:

Website (www.mysim-online.com)

Vending machines

9000 POS ( France ) in the coming months,

Initially, customers will have to use a printed QR Code voucher to instruct their device to download the eSIM Profile. In the future, MySIM plans to launch a more advanced service with a fully digital sign-up experience where current or prospective mobile subscribers can use an electronic QR code to download the eSIM profile.

eSIMs, or embedded SIMs, are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the launch, MySIM's Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Dauny, said, "We firmly believe eSIM is a game-changer for smartphones, allowing our international subscribers to download a MySIM profile from the comfort of their home and be ready with our roaming service on arrival at their destination."

He added, "The planned digital sign up experience is in line with MySIM's continual efforts to be the most innovative roaming service provider in France, constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee access to Consumer eSIM Solution and is aimed at Global Tier 2, 3 and MVNO carriers.

