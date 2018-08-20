10th Annual Denver Beer Fest to Feature Nearly 250 Events

"Craft beer has become one of the pillars of the Denver lifestyle and brand," says Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, The Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The 70-plus breweries we have here exemplify the entrepreneurial, creative spirit of the city; and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate such a renowned beer scene."

In addition to kicking off the 10th annual Denver Beer Fest, VISIT DENVER unveiled the largest-ever Denver Beer Trail, a handy booklet for visitors featuring 39 breweries – the most ever – as well as beer-themed itineraries, information about Denver's year-round beer festivals, brewery culture and more.

Below is a small selection of events taking place around the city during Denver Beer Fest; a full listing of the nearly 250 events, along with hotel deals and a digital version of the Denver Beer Trail, can be found on the Denver Beer Fest website.

Blockbuster Events

Grandoozy, Overland Park Golf Course (September 14-16)

This September, Denver will host the first-ever Grandoozy – the latest large-scale festival from Superfly, the producers of the wildly popular Outside Lands and Bonnaroo. Headliners include 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winner Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder, and the festival will also host The Chainsmokers, Logic, Sturgill Simpson, Miguel, Phoenix, Young the Giant, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, Ty Dolla $ign, Kelela, Denver locals Tennis, and many more on multiple stages over weekend. Grandoozy will also showcase Denver's arts and culinary scene, as well as the craft beer culture. The festival will pour beers from local favorites including Denver Beer Company, Odell Brewing Company, Oskar Blues Brewery, Lone Tree Brewing and more.

Great American Beer Festival, Colorado Convention Center (September 20 – 22)

Great American Beer Festival is the largest beer festival in the world; and each year, it represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served – in both a public tasting event plus a private competition. The festival, which takes place at the Colorado Convention Center, brings together brewers and offers diverse beers from across the nation.

Culinary Events

7th Annual Hooves & Hops, Osteria Marco (September 18) – Every year, Osteria Marco pairs a four-course meal with four craft beers from a single brewery. This year, the locally-inspired dinner will be paired with Ska Brewing beers, and, in addition to Pork Three Ways made from two whole pigs, the menu will feature a lobster risotto, local seasonal salad and s'mores dessert. The dinner is $45 per person, not including tax and gratuity.

Truffle Cheese and Beer Pairing, Strange Craft Beer Company (September 19) – Strange Craft Beer Company will pair five beers – two of their own, two from Freetail Brewing and one collaboration beer – with five different cheeses from Truffle Cheese Shop. Tickets are $25.

Have Your Beer & Eat It Too, Uncorked Kitchen (September 20) – Explore the differences between a variety of beers while sampling and discussing techniques for cooking with them alongside fellow craft beer lovers. This class not only pairs beers with the food, it includes beers in the food. Menu items include Beer Battered Calamari with Kolsch Aioli, Lager-Braised Baby Back Ribs, Beer and Rosemary Biscuits and more. Classes cost $210 for two people.

GABF at Great Divide: Beer + Dessert Pairing, Great Divide Barrel Bar (September 20) – This Great American Beer Festival, Good Sugar Baking is pairing up with Great Divide Brewing Co. to pair four delectable desserts with some of Great Divide's own brews. Cost is $16 for four tasters and four desserts, and a percentage of every sale goes to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado.

Cultural Events

RiNo Beer & Graffiti, Denver Microbrew Tour (September 16 & 23) – Join Denver Microbrew Tour to walk the craft culture of the River North (RiNo) Art District. Step off the beaten path to drink beer in one of Denver's hottest neighborhoods and learn about the brewing process, cider making and the amazing stories of the businesses on the tour's route. Taste the beers made right in the neighborhood, experience the local outdoor art and murals and get to know one of Denver's hottest neighborhoods.

Discovering Colorado Breweries Book Signing, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project (September 18) – Denver-based photographer Dustin Hall brings the art of photography and brewing together in "Discovering Colorado Breweries," a 232-page 11x13 coffee table book, featuring photographs of more than 70 Colorado craft breweries. On Tuesday, September 18th from 7-9pm, he will be at Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project's tap room signing copies of the book and displaying an exhibit of photographs taken at breweries from around Colorado. The event is free; and if you pick up a copy of the book, Dustin will buy you a beer.

SOWN Together Beer Tasting, Museum of Contemporary Art (September 22) – SOWN Together is a beer tasting event that hosts breweries sharing the common goal of showcasing native ingredients in direct support of local suppliers and producers. Hosted on the rooftop patio of MCA Denver, guests can take in the views of the city while tasting beer from Colorado and around the country. Participating breweries include Oskar Blues, TRVE, Our Mutual Friend and more. Tickets start at $30.

Sports & Fitness Events

Breathe, Bend & Brew, Crazy Mountain Brewing Company (September 15) – Join Après Yoga teacher, Caitlin Anderson Scolari, for yoga practice in Crazy Mountain Brewing Company's taproom, followed by a pint of one of Crazy Mountain's delicious beers. Tickets start at $17 and include yoga and one beer.

Brewery Boot Camp, RESOLUTE Brewing Co. (September 16) – Before enjoying a delicious craft beer, earn it at this one-hour, total body workout at RESOLUTE Brewing Co. Workouts are designed for people of all fitness levels, and every participant gets to enjoy discounted drinks afterward. The cost for the workout is $10.

3rd Annual Can-Wood Derby, Ale House (September 19) – Ale House will host its third annual CAN-WOOD Derby race. Participants make miniature derby-style cars out of beer cans – rather than the traditional pinewood – and race them down a 60-foot track. While watching the race, spectators can enjoy exclusive GABF beer tastings, available only at the Ale House; and there will be prizes and brewery swag throughout the night. The event is free, and food and drink are available for purchase.

BASEketball League, Preamble by Declaration Brewing Company (September 19) – A combination of baseball and basketball, BASEketball is no longer an imaginary sport. Preamble by Declaration Brewing Company will host a preview night in advance of starting a league dedicated to the sport.

Special Tappings and Releases

Hunt for Red Oktoberfest, Comrade Brewing Co. (September 14) – Comrade Brewing Co. will host their annual Hunt for Red Oktoberfest to celebrate the return of their Oktoberfest beer. Beer drinkers are encouraged to bring their traditional German glassware, and they will fill it with Oktoberfest lager. Traditional Oktoberfest attire is encouraged, and there will be a stein holding competition. The event is free, and beer and food are available for purchase.

Peach Party Special Release, Woods Boss Brewing (September 19) – Woods Boss Brewing will host a Peach Party, releasing three separate peach beers – The Peach Oswald, a New England IPA; Peach Camp Sweep, a cream ale; and Peach Fruity Flash, a kettle sour. Each beer boasts 75lbs of Palisade peaches per barrel. In addition to draft pints, there are a limited number of crowler three packs for beer lovers to purchase and sample at home.

6th Annual 50 Firkin Fiasco, Epic Brewing Company (September 20) – The brewers at Epic Brewing Company have created 50 unique firkins for beer lovers to sample as they wander through the brewery during this annual favorite event. Tickets start at $30 and include unlimited sampling of all 50 firkins; food and souvenir t-shirts will also be available for purchase.

3rd Annual F@#*ing CTA Catalina Wine Mixer, Call to Arms Brewing Company (September 20) – Call to Arms Brewing Company will tap all the wine and port barrel-aged beers they have created over the past year, as well as host some barrel-aged guest taps from TRVE Brewing, Cellar West Artisan Ales and Westbound & Down Brewing Company. All tappings will start at noon, and there is a limited supply of each beer available. The event is free, and beer is available for purchase.

After Parties

5th Annual Beer Flights, Denver International Airport (September 14-24) – Denver International Airport (DEN) welcomes travelers with another type of "flight" upon their arrival. For the fifth year in a row, DEN will create a pop-up beer garden in the plaza at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal, featuring some of Colorado's top craft brewers serving their own beers, live music and more. Admission is free, and beer is available for purchase.

4th Annual GABF After-Party & Karaoke Night, Ratio Beerworks (September 22) – After the final session of the Great American Beer Festival join the Ratio Beerworks team in belting out some tunes, and help them send GABF's final night off in style. Everyone is welcome join the party, and anyone who signs up to sing a song will receive their first beer for free.

