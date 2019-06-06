10th Magnitude recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Datacenter Migration Partner of the Year Award and Winner for 2019 Microsoft DevOps Partner of the Year Award

CHICAGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10th Magnitude today announced it has won two Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards: the 2019 Datacenter Migration Partner of the Year, and the 2019 DevOps Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. This is the third consecutive year that 10th Magnitude has be recognized as a Microsoft Global award winner.

Alex Brown, founder and CEO of 10th Magnitude, shared some thoughts about winning the awards. "The entire team at 10th Magnitude spends all day, every day, focused on helping our clients be leaders, improve their agility, and innovate. It's all made possible by Microsoft Azure. From the 10M team, thank you Microsoft - for trusting us to serve your clients, for holding us to high standards, and for staying in lockstep with us day in and day out. Receiving these two Global Partner of the Year awards is a great honor!"

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. 10th Magnitude was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in both Datacenter Migration and DevOps.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

Jason Rook, VP Market Development, 10th Magnitude adds, "Receiving global award winner recognition from Microsoft in two categories is a truly outstanding accomplishment for our firm. This demonstrates that 10th Magnitude and Microsoft are well aligned with the trends we are seeing in the market, where customers are rapidly leaving legacy datacenter models not just for infrastructure cost optimization, but as a key strategy to enable innovation across all systems, processes, and applications. We are enabling our customers with all of the native services of Microsoft Azure plus the incredibly broad ecosystem of open source tooling and best of breed 3rd party applications. We are grateful and pleased that Microsoft has recognized our unique capabilities and the continued value that we are bringing to our joint customers."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. For more information about the Microsoft Partner Awards and a list of the winners and finalists, read the Microsoft press release https://news.microsoft.com .

About 10th Magnitude

Winning Microsoft global awards for three consecutive years and two awards in 2019 demonstrates the continual drive for excellence and commitment 10th Magnitude has for delivering outstanding value to customers. 10th Magnitude creates the path for organizations to stay competitive, become industry disruptors, and reach new heights through cloud-enabled innovation. With executive-level transformative guidance, deep technical process and tooling engineering, and robust managed services for ongoing support, 10th Magnitude makes digital innovation a reality through the power of the cloud. For more information, visit https://www.10thmagnitude.com/about/team/.

