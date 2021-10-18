11.05% CAGR in Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing number of government programs. This study identifies the Integration of AI and RADAR technology in glucose monitoring as one of the trends in the market during the next few years.

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Sizing

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Forecast

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BOYDSense Inc.

Cnoga Medical Ltd.

DiaMonTech AG

Evia Medical Technologies

Integrity Applications Inc.

MediWiSe Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Nemaura Medical Inc.

RISE Life Science Corp.

Taiwan Biophotonic Co.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

