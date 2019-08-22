$11.2 Billion Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Disease, End User and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Disease, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 11,204.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,034.37 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027.

The key factors that are driving the growth of the significant increase in the prevalence of genetic diseases among infants, supportive government for promoting the use of prenatal and newborn testing and increasing birth rate are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the growth opportunities in emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Several types of genetic diseases affect the fetuses in the womb. The way in which these genetic diseases are inherited helps to determine the risk that they pose on pregnancy as well as the risk of its recurrence. The risk of having genetic diseases in babies is high in cases where the parents have another child with a genetic disease, family history of a genetic disorder, or if either of a parent has a chromosomal abnormality. There is a significant prevalence of genetic diseases among infants. Moreover, these diseases are also responsible for infant mortality across the globe.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2016, an estimated 7.9 million infants across the world are born with genetic defects. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), birth defects affects every 1 in 33 babies born in the US. On the other hand, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome affects 1 in 691 babies born in the US, as per the CDC's data in 2017. Thus, the high prevalence of genetic diseases among infants account for the increasing demands for prenatal and newborn genetic tests, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.



Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market was segmented by product, disease indication, and end user. The product segment was further divided as diagnostic and screening. On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into the cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, Down syndrome, phenylketonuria, and other diseases. Based on the end user, the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, other end users. The hospitals and clinics held a major market share among the end user segment as they are the primary healthcare centres for all patients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Global Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 High Prevalence of Genetic Diseases in Infants

5.1.2 Government Support to Promote Prenatal and Newborn Testing

5.1.3 Increasing Birth Rate

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Risks Associated with Prenatal Testing

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Digital Microfluidics Poses a New Opportunity Area for the Newborn Screening Market

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players

6.3.1 F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

6.3.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

6.3.3 PerkinElmer, Inc.



7. Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Share By Product 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Diagnostic Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Diagnostic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Spectrophotometer Market

7.3.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction Market

7.3.5 Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization Market

7.3.6 Array Comparative Genomic Hybridization Market

7.4 Screening Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Maternal Serum Screening Market

7.4.4 Chorionic Villus Sampling Market

7.4.5 Amniocentesis Market

7.4.6 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



8. Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Disease Indication

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Share By Disease Indication 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Cystic Fibrosis

8.4 Sickle Cell Anemia

8.5 Down Syndrome

8.6 Phenylketonuria

8.7 Other Diseases



9. Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market Share By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4 Diagnostics Centers

9.5 Other End Users



10. Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



11. Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.4 Organic Developments

11.4.1 Overview

11.5 Inorganic Developments

11.5.1 Overview



12. Prenatal And Newborn Genetic Testing Market-Key Company Profiles

Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Ravgen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Berry Gene

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

