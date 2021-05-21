11.27 Mn Units growth expected in Global Automotive Crankshaft Market | Adoption of New Emission Standards to drive growth | Technavio

Ask for a Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Arrow Precision Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Crower Cams & Equipment Co. Inc., Farndon Engineering Ltd., Kalyani Group, Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH, Metalyst Forgings Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of new emission standards will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Crankshaft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Crankshaft Market is segmented as below:

Material

Forged Steel



Cast Iron/steel



Machined Billet

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Crankshaft Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Crankshaft Market size

Automotive Crankshaft Market trends

Automotive Crankshaft Market industry analysis

The use of lightweight crankshafts for performance segment vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the inaccuracy in crankshaft designs may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Crankshaft Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive crankshaft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive crankshaft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive crankshaft market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crankshaft market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Forged steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cast iron/steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Machined billet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arrow Precision Ltd.

CIE Automotive SA

Crower Cams & Equipment Co. Inc.

Farndon Engineering Ltd.

Kalyani Group

Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH

Metalyst Forgings Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

thyssenkrupp AG

Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio