$11.32 Billion Digital Out of Home Advertising Market Forecasts, 2018-2023

The "Digital Out of Home Advertising Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital out-of-home advertising market is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$11.326 billion by 2023, increasing from US$6.043 billion in 2017.

Digital out of home encompasses a variety of screen shapes, sizes, and levels of interactivity and is one of the fastest growing and interactive forms of advertising currently present around. Digital out-of-home offers innovative technology and powerful software that makes digital out-of-home ads a force to be reckoned with. It is accepted more than any other type of advertising due to its advancements.

Today's out of home medium offers new technologies, new formats, and more creative thinking to help advertisers and help their client not only as a tool to increase their reach but also help clients to connect with consumers in captive locations, such as elevators, health clubs, and restaurants. The players in this market need to continuously find unique product implementations and create complementary products and innovative services to increase their market share which is the key factor driving the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Ocean Outdoor UK Limited, JCDecaux Group, and Lamar Advertising Company among others.

Segmentation:

By Product

Digital Urban Panels

Digital Billboards

Digital Posters

Others

By End-User Industry





Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Banking

Others

Key Topics Covered:







1. Introduction







2. Research Methodology







3. Key Findings of the Study







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)







6. Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market Forecast by End-User Industry (US$ billion)







7. Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)







8. Competitive intelligence







9. Company Profiles





Lamar Advertising Company

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Primedia Outdoor

Broadsign

JCDecaux Group

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Hurricane Media UK Ltd

AllOver Media, LLC

Clear Channel Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor UK Limited

