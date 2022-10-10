$11 Billion Worldwide Tele Intensive Care Unit Industry to 2027 - Featuring Banner Health, CLEW Medical, Eagle Telemedicine and Hicuity Health Among Others

Oct 10, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tele Intensive Care Unit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tele intensive care unit market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.69% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Tele intensive care unit (tele ICU) refers to an application of telemedicine that aids in the interaction of the critical care team at a distant location with the bedside ICU crew via audio-visual communication and monitoring systems. The medical data collected and transmitted by this ICU system primarily comprise of patients' physiological status, medications, and past records.
Tele ICU increases efficiency in healthcare delivery and enables real-time access to the patient's clinical information. As a result, these ICUs are being widely adopted in hospitals, treatment centers, advanced clinics, etc.
The expanding geriatric population with chronic care requirements coupled with the increasing need for remote patient monitoring is primarily driving the global tele intensive care unit market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of tele ICU to enhance patient care, reduce the length of hospital stays, improve recovery period, facilitate efficient healthcare delivery, etc., is also propelling the market growth.
Moreover, the continuous advancements in healthcare IT infrastructures along with the rising penetration of cloud-based storage systems for patient data are further augmenting the global market. Besides this, government bodies across several nations are promoting the incorporation of advanced ICU systems that allow remote patient monitoring through high-speed internet and electronic medical devices.
Additionally, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed the demand for tele ICUs to establish a centralized remote patient monitoring system to provide high-quality patient care, reduce transfers while maximizing bed utilization, support healthcare professionals, etc. In the coming years, continuous upgradation of healthcare infrastructures along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences will continue to drive the global tele ICU market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apollo Telehealth Services Private Limited, Banner Health, CLEW Medical, Eagle Telemedicine, Hicuity Health, Inova Health Care Services, INTeleICU, Intercept Telemed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Soc Telemed Inc., Teladoc Health Inc., T-ICU Co. Ltd. and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global tele intensive care unit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tele intensive care unit market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global tele intensive care unit market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tele Intensive Care Unit Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Therapeutic Devices
6.1.2.2 Communication Lines
6.1.2.3 Computer Systems
6.1.2.4 Physiological Monitors
6.1.2.5 Display Panels
6.1.2.6 Video Feed
6.1.2.7 Other
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Software and Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Centralized Models
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Decentralized Models
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Apollo Telehealth Services Private Limited
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Banner Health
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 CLEW Medical
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Eagle Telemedicine
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Hicuity Health
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Inova Health Care Services
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 INTeleICU
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Intercept Telemed
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Soc Telemed Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Teladoc Health Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 T-ICU Co. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7q9iv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article